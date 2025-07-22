Jake Dixon’s intriguing response to question about WorldSBK switch

Jake Dixon was asked where his future lies amid links to WorldSBK

Jake Dixon was put on the spot by a question about a move into a different paddock in 2026.

Rumours have been rife that Dixon could pen a deal to ride for Honda in the World Superbike Championship next year.

A report by Speedweek ahead of the Brno MotoGP round claimed Dixon was set for the move.

Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge have endured forgettable spells in the HRC WorldSBK team.

Dixon has campaigned in Moto2 for seven years and, although a move into MotoGP has never happened, he could land a major opportunity riding a Superbike next year.

Jake Dixon put on the spot about Honda links

He was asked in Brno by TNT Sports: “Where does your future lie?”

Dixon intriguingly answered: “Right now I am fully focused on what I have to do.

“The team employed me to come and win a championship for them. There is still every possibility.

“Yes, it has been made more difficult by the struggles that we’ve had lately.

“But we’re in good form now.

“That is my main focus, and who knows what the future brings.”

It was certainly not an answer which shut down suggestions that he might be set for Honda.

Honda will reportedly change their management in WorldSBK, with Jose Escamez’s role under scrutiny.

But the Japanese manufacturer has also been linked with Alvaro Bautista and Jack Miller, high-profile riders in need of a 2026 contract.

Dixon, after the Moto2 grand prix in Brno, is fifth in the Moto2 standings. He is 69 points behind leader Manuel Gonzalez.

He insisted before the Brno race: “I generally believe that now we’re in a position where I can fight.

“There will be nothing more pleasing than for me to give them another championship.

“I will be trying everything possible. I know it will be difficult but I believe I’m the man for the job.”

It might be Dixon’s last shot representing Marc VDS if rumours about Honda are true.

WorldSBK heads to Balaton Park, Hungary, this weekend where Honda bosses are likely to be grilled about any interest in signing Dixon.

James Dielhenn
James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

