WorldSBK insider claims Jonathan Rea in "discussions" for Honda move

Jonathan Rea is reportedly in “discussions” to return to Honda for the 2026 World Superbike Championship amid his continued struggles at Yamaha’s factory team.

Rea’s high-profile move to Yamaha for the 2024 season has yet to deliver results, with the six-time WSBK champion unable to replicate the success of his predecessor Toprak Razgatlioglu aboard the YZF-R1.

In one and a half seasons with the Iwata marque, the Northern Irishman has scored just a single podium finish, while his less experienced teammate Andrea Locatelli has claimed one victory and seven additional podiums over the same period.

Two injuries, including a broken foot in a pre-season crash this year, have further hampered Rea’s chances of turning his fortunes around.

Jonathan Rea to Honda in 2026?

With his contract due to expire at the end of the year, speculation has intensified around a potential departure from Yamaha, which lured him away from Kawasaki in 2024 following a long and fruitful partnership.

One possible destination for the 38-year-old is Honda, which is understood to be considering a shake-up of its line-up amid a lack of top results from Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona.

However, Rea is likely to face competition for any potential Honda vacancy, with Moto2 frontrunner Jake Dixon also linked to the Japanese manufacturer.

WSBK commentator Steve English believes Rea remains determined to perform at the highest level and named both Honda and Barni Ducati as potential options for him in 2026.

“Rea, and [Alvaro] Bautista, are both interesting riders to keep an eye on in the coming weeks,” English wrote in a column for the WSBK website.

“Do you want to hire the best available WorldSBK riders? If so, you look at these World Champions. Their reputations have been damaged over the last two years, but if you can hire them for pennies on the pound and pay them with big bonuses, is there any real risk?

“Rea is motivated and ready to move on from a torrid time in blue. If BMW look to make a splash with their rider hirings, maybe Danilo Petrucci, then Rea would surely try and seize the moment to move to the Barni squad.

"An independent Ducati will definitely be the goal for him.

“At Donington Park it was clear that Rea had held some discussions with Honda too. He’ll have options but will they be good enough?”

Rea dominated the WSBK scene with Kawasaki between 2015 and 2020, winning six consecutive titles to earn a spot among the greatest motorcycle riders of all time.

But prior to joining Kawasaki, Rea spent the first six seasons of his WSBK career with the Honda-backed Ten Kate team, winning 15 races and securing a best finish of fourth in the standings in 2010.

He also took Honda to victory in the 2012 Suzuka 8 Hours, riding a F.C.C TSR-entered CBR1000RRW with Kousuke Akiyoshi and Tadayuki Okada.