Clock ticking to solve Andrea Iannone’s racing future

Time is running out to finalise Andrea Iannone’s next move, with retirement still on the table as an option.

By the end of July, Ducati wants to know exactly how many bikes they plan to run in the 2026 World Superbike Championship, GPOne report.

There is still a question mark over the Go Eleven team who currently only run Iannone, whose contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

After a disappointing season so far, Iannone has insisted he could walk away from racing unless a competitive option emerges.

"I think about it because in life everything has to make sense,” he told Motosprint.

“I look crazy but I assure you that I have done few meaningless things. Then maybe one understands things later, but time has often proved me right.

“It happened that I said things and in the end I was right: I don't want reason, I want to get on the track and be fast to fight for races, which I know I can do.

“When I go for a ride on the road bike I see the times and what I do: you need normality to do things, not something more than others.

“I think technically we are very close and I feel fit so I could continue, but we need to understand a few things.”

Andrea Iannone: "I can stay at home doing other things"

Andrea Iannone is 10th in the WorldSBK standings after a forgettable 2025, his second season back racing after a four-year ban.

"For me, running like this is not stimulating, it's not what I need,” he said.

“Sometimes you have to reflect and understand: we'll see what I can achieve, this year we have a good package but we're not managing to exploit its potential, and it's a shame because they are everyone's resources that are a bit wasted.

“You need to have the necessary guarantees to be able to face an SBK season, otherwise I'll turn around. I've had fun and I can stay at home doing other things."

Iannone and Go Eleven Ducati head to Balaton Park for the Hungarian WorldSBK this weekend.

His future, and Ducati’s plans, must be sorted out swiftly afterwards.