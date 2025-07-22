BMW explain what they did to turn Toprak Razgatlioglu’s bike around

Toprak Razgatlioglu has bounced back from a bad start to WorldSBK title defence

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu enters a World Superbike Championship round as the leader this weekend for the first time in his title defence.

BMW’s Razgatlioglu overhauled Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega last time out at Donington Park.

Razgatlioglu had struggled in the earliest rounds, often bemoaning the competitiveness of his BMW which was a different package to his 2024 title-winner.

BMW explain focus of Toprak Razgatlioglu's bike

BMW lost their superconcession chassis for this year, then faced a pre-season disrupted by weather. It means it took the team - and their star rider - some time to understand the M1000RR.

“We started late with testing and the new material,” team principal Shaun Muir said.

“It seems to be that wherever we have a test at the circuit, we have a good performance in the round. We tested at Portimao, we had a really good performance. We tested at Misano and had a good performance in the race.

“[At Donington Park], I think it was always going to be good for Toprak because it’s his favourite circuit.

“Generally, we’ve just been focusing on trying to stabilise the setup of the bike, trying to get to a position where confirming the data setting from circuit to circuit becomes quite standard.

“We’re almost at that point with the new package that it transfers circuit to circuit.”

Bulega has emerged as a serious threat to Razgatlioglu’s crown since a hat-trick of race wins at the first round in Australia.

They will lock horns again this weekend at Balaton Park for the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu’s three wins at Donington Park at the most recent round was a long time coming and put him above Bulega in the WorldSBK standings for the first time this season.

“It’s been a real, real struggle over the last months to claw back the deficit to Nicolo Bulega's Championship lead,” Muir admitted.

“Hats off to the whole team. They’ve all worked really hard and never given up.

“Toprak’s had laser focus in every race. It hurt him badly at Most to come away having ridden so hard all weekend to not get the maximum there.

“Since then, at Misano and Donington, he’s been really determined to get back to a level situation in the Championship.

“A big effort by everybody and we can finally now start to grind down the races, look forward to the next test and look forward to the next race.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Carlos Sainz was told by Ferrari “we will continue, for sure” into F1 2025
11m ago
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio: “No excuses, I take responsibility”
24m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Czech MotoGP
WSBK News
“Not the perfect situation” for safety at “small” Balaton Park - Axel Bassani
40m ago
Axel Bassani, 2025 Balaton WorldSBK (stock) test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Lando Norris called “his own worst enemy” as mental “baggage” threatens F1 title hopes
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Scott Redding adapts to BSB: “When I’m in auto-pilot, I do a hand-stand!”
1h ago
Scott Redding

More News

F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve snubs Lewis Hamilton for Fernando Alonso: ‘He disappears too often’
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Carl Fogarty lambasts MotoGP's most controversial rule
1h ago
Carl Fogarty
F1 News
Max Verstappen now ‘more likely to stay’ at Red Bull as rumours swirl ahead of Belgian GP
2h ago
Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
At 44, NASCAR's Denny Hamlin wakes up every morning wondering if he's ‘still got it’
2h ago
Denny Hamlin
WSBK News
BMW explain what they did to turn Toprak Razgatlioglu’s bike around
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu