Country which announced new MotoGP venue is now dreaming of F1

Argentina has set its sights on bringing Formula 1 back to the country as part of its ambitious plan to renovate Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez in Buenos Aires and bring it up to modern standards.

On Monday, it was announced that MotoGP will race in Buenos Aires from 2027, with the Galvez circuit replacing Termas de Rio Hondo as the venue for the Argentina Grand Prix.

The MotoGP race is part of a broader push by Buenos Aires to reeestablish itself as “the capital of motorsports and motorcycling in the region,” with plans also being drawn up to host an F1 race in the coming years.

Plans for reviving the Argentine GP had been in motion for some time, with authorities reported to have met F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali last year to hold exploratory talks.

Formula 1 to go to Buenos Aires?

Interest in F1 has surged in Argentina following Franco Colapinto’s debut last year, with local companies rushing to get involved in motorsport to build up on the hype.

Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri explained that the planned MotoGP race will serve as the first step toward bringing F1 back to Argentina.

“Buenos Aires used to be the capital of motorsports and motorcycling in the region, and today it begins to regain that status,” he said.

“But we’re going for more: this is the first step toward applying again to host Formula 1.”

“We’re going to be among the world’s leading circuits, like Barcelona and Silverstone,” he added, as quoted by the Buenos Aires Herald.

“This year we were chosen as the 2027 World Capital of Sport, and today we’re taking another step toward consolidating our global leadership in the sport.

“But we’re not content with that, as we’re challenging ourselves to go further: it’s the first step toward applying again to host Formula 1. This return confirms that we’re on the right path.”

The track currently known as Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez was built in 1952 and last hosted a world championship race in 1998, a year before MotoGP made its final appearance in the city.

The circuit isn’t currently sanctioned for MotoGP or F1, but a significant renovation programme is set to begin later this year to bring the venue up to international standards.

“Starting in October, we will be undertaking a complete overhaul of the racetrack, including the track, paddock, pits, safety zones, and the incorporation of the latest technology,” Marci revealed.

“With this investment in infrastructure, security, logistics, and connectivity, we are positioning the Galvez at the level of major racing venues, bringing it up to international standards.

“Despite the modernisation of the circuit, we will preserve the spirit of a historic venue like this.”

Renowned F1 circuit designer Hermann Tilke, who is overseeing the upgrade project, said that bringing the Gálvez circuit up to F1 standards would form the second phase of the redevelopment plan.

"We have a two-phase plan,” he was quoted by SoyMotor. “Phase 1 is for MotoGP in 2027 and phase 2 is for Formula 1.

“That means a full A-licence upgrade for FIM and Grade 1 for F1. But it's not just about technical issues, with all the requirements we have, but with the walls, with the fenders, and all this should result in a very good and very exciting circuit.”