Buenos Aires back on MotoGP calendar from 2027

Argentina’s capital takes over from Termas as host of the country's MotoGP round from 2027.

Alzamora, Rossi, Criville, Rossi, Argentine GP 1999
Alzamora, Rossi, Criville, Rossi, Argentine GP 1999

MotoGP will return to Buenos Aires from 2027, with the Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez in Buenos Aires set to become the new home of the Argentine Grand Prix, replacing Termas de Río Hondo.

The Buenos Aires venue, which last held a motorcycle Grand Prix in 1999, will undergo a full renovation and layout update to bring the circuit in line with modern MotoGP standards.

The announcement ensures Argentina will remain on the world championship calendar following the end of the Termas de Río Hondo era.

The Santiago del Estero venue had staged the event since 2014, aside from cancellations due to the pandemic and recent flooding.

The 2027 event also confirms that South America will host two MotoGP rounds, with Brazil due to return at the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiânia, pending final homologation.

“This is exciting news for MotoGP, and for fans in Argentina and Latin America,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“It’s a great venue and puts us close to the heart of Buenos Aires, which will be a flagship location not only in terms of the country and continent, but globally too.

“The passion of the crowds we’ve seen at recent Grands Prix in Argentina, who come from far and wide, is legendary and we’re excited to let them know where we’ll see them again – and when – as we continue to work with Grupo OSD to bring the most exciting sport on Earth to Argentina.”

Jorge Macri, Chief of Government of Buenos Aires, promised a world-class upgrade

“We are consolidating our city's sporting leadership on a global level. MotoGP returns to Gálvez almost 30 years later, and we will once again be among the world's leading circuits.

“Starting in October, we will undertake a comprehensive renovation of the circuit… With this investment in infrastructure, security, logistics, and connectivity, we will bring the venue up to international standards.”

Orly Terranova, CEO of Argentine MotoGP promoter Grupo OSD, added: “This is an important step for the city of Buenos Aires. Hosting MotoGP will greatly contribute to the development of local sport and tourism. It will have a huge economic impact.”

The 1999 grand prix at Buenos Aires was the final round of a season that saw Alex Criville (500cc), Valentino Rossi (250cc) and Emilio Alzamora (125cc) crowned world champions.

The 2027 race is expected to draw over 150,000 trackside fans.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

