2025 Official Brno Moto2 Test Results - Monday (Combined)
Following Sunday's Czech Moto2 Grand Prix, an official test was held at the Brno circuit.
Manuel Gonzalez heads an Intact GP one-two during Monday's official test at Brno in the Czech Republic.
The Moto2 title leader topped the timesheets by over half-a-second from team-mate Senna Agius. Gresini's Albert Arenas next best of the 14 riders on track.
A Moto3 test takes place on Tuesday...
|2025 Official Brno Moto2 Test - Monday (Combined)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.932s
|2
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.550s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.657s
|4
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.819s
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing Lino Sonego
|(Kalex)
|+1.186s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing Lino Sonego
|(Kalex)
|+1.257s
|7
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.270s
|8
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+1.271s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+1.285s
|10
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.548s
|11
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.778s
|12
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+1.866s
|13
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+2.145s
|14
|Taiga Haga
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+3.124s
Official Brno Moto2 lap records:
Pole Position: Barry Baltus, Kalex, 1m 58.322s (2025)
Fastest Race Lap: Joe Roberts, Kalex, 1m 59.468s (2025)
