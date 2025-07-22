2025 Official Brno Moto2 Test Results - Monday (Combined)

Following Sunday's Czech Moto2 Grand Prix, an official test was held at the Brno circuit.

Manuel Gonzalez, Brno
Manuel Gonzalez heads an Intact GP one-two during Monday's official test at Brno in the Czech Republic.

The Moto2 title leader topped the timesheets by over half-a-second from team-mate Senna Agius. Gresini's Albert Arenas next best of the 14 riders on track.

A Moto3 test takes place on Tuesday...

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP(Kalex)1m 57.932s
2Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP(Kalex)+0.550s
3Albert ArenasSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2(Kalex)+0.657s
4Darryn BinderRSAITALJET Gresini Moto2(Kalex)+0.819s
5Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing Lino Sonego(Kalex)+1.186s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing Lino Sonego(Kalex)+1.257s
7Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+1.270s
8Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+1.271s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+1.285s
10Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+1.548s
11Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+1.778s
12Ayumu SasakiJPNRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+1.866s
13Yuki KuniiJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+2.145s
14Taiga HagaJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+3.124s

Official Brno Moto2 lap records:

Pole Position: Barry Baltus, Kalex, 1m 58.322s (2025)

Fastest Race Lap: Joe Roberts, Kalex, 1m 59.468s (2025)

 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

