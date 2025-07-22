Manuel Gonzalez heads an Intact GP one-two during Monday's official test at Brno in the Czech Republic.

The Moto2 title leader topped the timesheets by over half-a-second from team-mate Senna Agius. Gresini's Albert Arenas next best of the 14 riders on track.

A Moto3 test takes place on Tuesday...

2025 Official Brno Moto2 Test - Monday (Combined) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 57.932s 2 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.550s 3 Albert Arenas SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.657s 4 Darryn Binder RSA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.819s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing Lino Sonego (Kalex) +1.186s 6 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing Lino Sonego (Kalex) +1.257s 7 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.270s 8 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.271s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.285s 10 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.548s 11 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.778s 12 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.866s 13 Yuki Kunii JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.145s 14 Taiga Haga JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +3.124s

Official Brno Moto2 lap records:

Pole Position: Barry Baltus, Kalex, 1m 58.322s (2025)

Fastest Race Lap: Joe Roberts, Kalex, 1m 59.468s (2025)