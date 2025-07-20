2025 Czech Moto2 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix, where Joe Roberts returned to winning ways.

Joe Roberts has been the form man despite not securing the top spot on the grid, but from second the American was soon ahead - completing his comeback from injury, at round twelve of the championship, the Czech Moto2 race at the Brno.

Brno holds a special place in the American Racing riders heart, as the track where he took his first podium finish on the last Moto2 visit in 2020, where he also secured pole.

With a special helmet design for the Brno round, the American just missed out on pole this time out, shadowed by Barry Baltus who claimed the top spot.

The Belgian also lead the early laps - Roberts had needed to avoid the Fantic bike as it swung towards him following a launch error for Baltus, which he acknowledged in parc ferme by issuing an immediate apology.

The #16 sat in behind and made his move into the lead on lap seven after several dress rehersals, and once ahead Roberts came into his own, with the win never looking in doubt, leading over the line by 1,079s for his third Moto2 win and first since Mugello 2024, completing his comeback from the injuries that followed that season.

Baltus remained second, with his start due to be reviewed by race direction after the race.

Behind Manuel Gonzalez had the championship on his mind. With both Canet and Moreira out of the race the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider rode to a safe and sensible third.

Daniel Holgado was the top rookie in the race in fourth for Aspar, holding off a late challenge to the line form the top Boscoscuro in the race the Sync SpeedRS bike with Celestino Vietti aboard.

Two seconds behind, Izan Guevara made big gains from twelfth on the grid for an impressive sixth on the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike - his teammate Tony Arbolino could only manage 19th.

Marcos Ramirez had a double long lap loop trip for his late crash into Albert Arenas at the Sachsenring, which he completed early in the race.

 After briefly leading on lap one, benefitting from Baltus’ start Ramirez took his first trip neatly from second, re-joining seventh and was equally as tidy as he completed his punishment, then in 12th on lap five.

From there the American Racing rider pushed hard to reclaim places, on his way to seventh, just ahead of the only Czech rider in the paddock, Filip Salac, who was cheered to eighth by the home crowd for Elf Marc VDS.

David Alonso showed late pace again, his run trough the pack in the closing stages taking him to ninth on the second Aspar, clear of the battle for the final top ten spot.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)36m 03.441s
2Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.079s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+3.625s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+7.365s
5Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+7.494s
6Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+9.467s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+10.112s
8Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+11.193s
9David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+14.736s
10Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+16.214s
11Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+16.482s
12Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+17.409s
13Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)17.451s
14Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+18.872s
15Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+19.652s
16Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+21.754s
17Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+22.285s
18Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+23.112s
19Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+23.592s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+25.786s
21Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+25.854s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+29.101s
23Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+29.662s
24Taiga HadaJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+48.129s
25Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1m 06.657s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF
27Milan PawelecPOLAGR Team FusportDNF
28Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
29Matteo PasiniITAFantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)DNF
30Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)DNF

That went to Albert Arenas, who picked up a penalty of his own, handed a three place grid demotion for slowing in front of Ivan Ortola and Guevara in Q2, taking the chequered flag just ahead of Jake Dixon in twelfth. Ortola went on to finish 12th.

Sachsenring winner Deniz Oncu never recovered from a poor qualifying  which saw him stuck in Q1, from 21st he raced his way into the points for Red Bull KTM Ajo in 13th.

Also scoring in Brno were Adrian Huertas, back in the top 15 for the first time since Jerez in 14th for Italtrans and Senna Agius on the second Dynavolt bike in 15th.

After a strong start, Alonso Lopez suddenly dropped like a stone from ninth on lap thirteen to 13th. From that position, the backwards progress continued, with the SpeedRS rider crossing the finish in 18th.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Taiga Hada (24th) was back at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, in for the injured Mario Aji.

Aron Canet was the first to exit, out at turn one on lap one completing a weekend to forget for the title challenger. Canet briefly re-joined but later pulled into the pits.

It was also a tough weekend for Diogo Moreira.

After his storm through the pack last time out at the Sachsenring came unraveled as he hit Dixon, re-joining in front of Alonso and taking him out of the race, Moreira needed another huge comeback ride as the penalty he received for his actions last Sunday was a pit lane start.

Never on the pace and running around in last, the Brazilian also returned to his garage in the pits.

It was not a good race for the two wildcard entries.

Mattia Pasini, in Brno for Moto2 with Fantic Racing redemption, was out of the commentary box and back on track but soon out of contention, falling at turn five on lap five.

Milan Pawelec was riding for AGR Team Fusport. His race came to an end after contact from Eric Fernandez. The QJ Motor - Frinsa - MT Helmets rider re-joined, finishing last.

Ayumu Sasaki clipped Yuki Kunii on the last lap, crashing out right at the end of the race.


Championship Standings

With both of his nearest rivals ahead of the race out of contention, Gonzalez takes his points total to 188 points, now a race win ahead with a 25 point gap.

Canet remains second on 163 after his DNF but it was all change behind with a fourth second place in 2025 taking Baltus up to third overall on 134 points, with Moreira dropping to fourth as he stayed on 128.

A win took Roberts up three places and into the top ten, on 80 points.

Holgado remains ahead in the rookie standings, moving on to 60 points, moving up one place into 13th overall, with Alonso his nearest competition in 16th in 43 points.
 


 

