2025 Czech Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix (Round 12) where Barry Baltus took his first pole with a new lap record of Brno.

Barry Baltus, Moto2, Qualifying, Czech GP, 2025
Barry Baltus, Moto2, Qualifying, Czech GP, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for Moto2 at Brno went Barry Baltus’ way, after gaining valuable track knowledge in Q1 to come through and set a new lap record for pole position ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, round twelve of the championship.

The Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider had only been to Brno once before, and was grateful of the extra laps he gained, coming through Q1 as the lead rider.

That allowed the Belgian to refine his lap, chasing around Joe Roberts in the closing stages only improved his time, finishing with a new lap record of 1m 58.322s and a first ever Moto2 pole position.

The morning FP2 session saw Joe Roberts lower the then lap record further after also finishing Friday fastest to head straight to Q2 with the top time and was favourite to return to pole, where he started the race from on the last visit back to Brno in 2020.

The Californian came incredibly close, finishing just 0.020s slower on his last try for a first front row start of the year with American Racing.

It was a strong day for the team with Marcos Ramirez third after his late run, but with a double long lap penalty to serve in the race for collecting Albert Arenas in Germany.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was a solid fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt GP as his rivals stumbled.

Second in the championship, Aron Canet finished Q2 without a time to his name after an early spill at turn ten. His Fantic mechanics did get him back on track, but just too late - the Spaniard took the chequered flag when trying for a flying lap by seconds.

Third overall, Diogo Moreira did not make it out of Q1. After small improvements shadowing Mattia Pasini in FP2  a similar fall at turn ten during Q1 continued a weekend to forget for the Italtrans rider - with a pit lane start pending for his incident at the Sachsenring, regardless of where he qualified after hitting Dixon then taking out Alonso after returning to the track in front of the rookie.

Back at the front of the grid Daniel Holgado also made the most of his Q2 experience, acquainting himself with the track well enough to secure fifth as top rookie for Aspar.

Senna Agius was sixth quickest on the second Dynavolt bike, ahead of Marc VDS rider Jake Dixon, who was on pole just a week ago at the Sachsenring but still the to Boscoscuro on the grid, surrounded by Kalex machinery.

Wildcard rider Pasini was showing no signs of being rusty and picked up the pace to climb form 16th to seventh heading into the final minute, only losing one position for eighth on the grid with Fantic Racing Redemption.

Home rider Filip Salac had finished Friday second, but could only manage a time good enough for ninth in a close Q2, just over three quarters of a second off the pole time for Elf Marc VDS.

Alonso Lopez completed the top ten just ahead of Sync SpeedRS teammate Celestino Vietti.

2025 Czech Moto2 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)1m 58.322s
2Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.020s
3Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.257s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.389s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.483s
6Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.568s
7Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.658s
8Matteo PasiniITAFantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)+0.697s
9Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.781s
10Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)0.821s
11Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.825s
12Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.870s
13Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.940s
14Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.007s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.026s
16Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.089s
17Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+2.339s
18Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)No Time
Q1
19Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 59.186s
20David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 59.186s
21Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 59.189s
22Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 59.237s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 59.242s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 59.457s
25Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 59.661s
26Taiga HadaJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)2m 00.253s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)2m 00.420s
28Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)2m 00.500s
29Milan PawelecPOLAGR Team Fusport2m 00.682s
30Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)No Time

Q1 - no way out for Sachsenring winner Oncu.

Baltus lead the way out of Q1, Joined by Albert Arenas (17th) who was late out of the pits in Q2, Holgado and  Ivan Ortola (14th).

German Grand Prix winner Deniz Oncu had come close to going straight to Q1 but in a tight first session posted an identical time to Tony Arbolino, with neither progressing.

Oncu had held a top four slot into the final minutes for Red Bull KTM Ajo but was pushed back by Oncu moving to the top of the session, with Arbolino fifth in the session after a late better lap for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha - 19th on the grid and just missing out.

The Italian pushing ahead will see Oncu line up 20th.

Taiga Hada (26th) was back for another replacement ride at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, in for the injured Mario Aji.

There was an additional wildcard entry with Polish rider Milan Pawelec (30th) riding for AGR Team Fusport.
 

In this article

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Takaaki Nakagami injured, Augusto Fernandez penalised after Brno MotoGP Sprint clash
15m ago
Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati wrongly gave him tyre warning in Czech MotoGP sprint
41m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton TV interviewer spots intriguing “body language” change
49m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini Sprint podium surprise: "Incredible! After that bacteria… I’m faster!"
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta on “super nice” Czech MotoGP Sprint: “Not normal that Marc lets you pass”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “nervous” before Czech MotoGP sprint, “overriding” Aprilia
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
"So far so good" for Andretti who take 1-2 in IndyCar Toronto Practice Two
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “didn’t know I was under investigation” after Brno MotoGP sprint win
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing announces plans for new 76,000 ft facility
1h ago
Christian Rasmussen at Toronto.
MotoGP News
Explained: Why Marc Marquez avoided a tyre pressure penalty in Czech MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP