2025 Czech Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for Moto2 at Brno went Barry Baltus’ way, after gaining valuable track knowledge in Q1 to come through and set a new lap record for pole position ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, round twelve of the championship.

The Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider had only been to Brno once before, and was grateful of the extra laps he gained, coming through Q1 as the lead rider.

That allowed the Belgian to refine his lap, chasing around Joe Roberts in the closing stages only improved his time, finishing with a new lap record of 1m 58.322s and a first ever Moto2 pole position.

The morning FP2 session saw Joe Roberts lower the then lap record further after also finishing Friday fastest to head straight to Q2 with the top time and was favourite to return to pole, where he started the race from on the last visit back to Brno in 2020.

The Californian came incredibly close, finishing just 0.020s slower on his last try for a first front row start of the year with American Racing.

It was a strong day for the team with Marcos Ramirez third after his late run, but with a double long lap penalty to serve in the race for collecting Albert Arenas in Germany.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was a solid fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt GP as his rivals stumbled.

Second in the championship, Aron Canet finished Q2 without a time to his name after an early spill at turn ten. His Fantic mechanics did get him back on track, but just too late - the Spaniard took the chequered flag when trying for a flying lap by seconds.

Third overall, Diogo Moreira did not make it out of Q1. After small improvements shadowing Mattia Pasini in FP2 a similar fall at turn ten during Q1 continued a weekend to forget for the Italtrans rider - with a pit lane start pending for his incident at the Sachsenring, regardless of where he qualified after hitting Dixon then taking out Alonso after returning to the track in front of the rookie.

Back at the front of the grid Daniel Holgado also made the most of his Q2 experience, acquainting himself with the track well enough to secure fifth as top rookie for Aspar.

Senna Agius was sixth quickest on the second Dynavolt bike, ahead of Marc VDS rider Jake Dixon, who was on pole just a week ago at the Sachsenring but still the to Boscoscuro on the grid, surrounded by Kalex machinery.

Wildcard rider Pasini was showing no signs of being rusty and picked up the pace to climb form 16th to seventh heading into the final minute, only losing one position for eighth on the grid with Fantic Racing Redemption.

Home rider Filip Salac had finished Friday second, but could only manage a time good enough for ninth in a close Q2, just over three quarters of a second off the pole time for Elf Marc VDS.

Alonso Lopez completed the top ten just ahead of Sync SpeedRS teammate Celestino Vietti.

2025 Czech Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) 1m 58.322s 2 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.020s 3 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.257s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.389s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.483s 6 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.568s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.658s 8 Matteo Pasini ITA Fantic Racing Redemption (Kalex) +0.697s 9 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.781s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 0.821s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.825s 12 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.870s 13 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.940s 14 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.007s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.026s 16 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.089s 17 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +2.339s 18 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) No Time Q1 19 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 59.186s 20 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 59.186s 21 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 59.189s 22 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 59.237s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 59.242s 24 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 59.457s 25 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 59.661s 26 Taiga Hada JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 00.253s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 00.420s 28 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 2m 00.500s 29 Milan Pawelec POL AGR Team Fusport 2m 00.682s 30 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) No Time

Q1 - no way out for Sachsenring winner Oncu.

Baltus lead the way out of Q1, Joined by Albert Arenas (17th) who was late out of the pits in Q2, Holgado and Ivan Ortola (14th).

German Grand Prix winner Deniz Oncu had come close to going straight to Q1 but in a tight first session posted an identical time to Tony Arbolino, with neither progressing.

Oncu had held a top four slot into the final minutes for Red Bull KTM Ajo but was pushed back by Oncu moving to the top of the session, with Arbolino fifth in the session after a late better lap for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha - 19th on the grid and just missing out.

The Italian pushing ahead will see Oncu line up 20th.

Taiga Hada (26th) was back for another replacement ride at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, in for the injured Mario Aji.

There was an additional wildcard entry with Polish rider Milan Pawelec (30th) riding for AGR Team Fusport.

