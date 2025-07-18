2025 Czech Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Joe Roberts got to business quickly to finish Friday Practice on top ahead of the Moto2 Czech Grand Prix, going directly to Q2 for round twelve with the top time at Brno, after breaking the old lap record.

Time was of the essence in Moto2 with dark, heavy rain clouds approaching, leading to a flurry of early action.

As with Moto3, on a dry track the Moto2 lap record did not last long - with home rider Filip Salac lowering it on his first flying lap and Joe Roberts timing his run perfectly aboard his American Racing Kalex to finish on top of the timesheets with a new record of 1m 59.032s.

That beat the old standard, set by Alex Marquez back in 2019. Roberts, on revisiting one of his favourite tracks, having taken a pole and a podium on the last Moto2 visit in 2020 - had more than half a second over his nearest rivals.

With twenty minutes left on the clock the heavens opened, freezing the positions the Moto2 riders had gained to that point. That left Salac, who had improved before the rain arrived, second -with a 0.542s gap on his Boscoscuro.

The Marc VDS rider ventured back out on track in the downpour to give the home crowd something to cheer as they got a soaking, but he was eventually called in by a red flag for the weather conditions, with visibility an issue and standing water resembling a river, especially at turn one.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez had ensured he was in Q2 as he improved to third, also just over half a second away from Roberts’ new best for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Marcos Ramirez was fourth quickest on the second American Racing bike, with Senna Agius much improved in the short lived dry spell, in fifth on the second Dynavolt bike.

Matteo Pasini made the most if his track knowledge for his one off ride, powering up to sixth, ahead of Aron Canet, who slowly chipped away at his time to finish Friday seventh for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego before the session stalled.

Jake Dixon was a frustrated but safe eighth for Elf Marc VDS, with the SpeedRS duo of Alonso Lopez and Celestino Vietti completing the top ten.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was the last rider to improve into the Q2 places, climbing from 20th to eleventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP as the riders returned to the pits.

The remaining progression places were held by Klint Forward Racing’s Jorge Navarro in twelfth, Izan Guevara in 13th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha and Collin Veijer in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

His teammate - Sachsenring winner Deniz Oncu missed out in 15th, so will feature in Q1.

Daniel Holgado was the top rookie, moving up to 16th as the rain fell, ahead of Aspar teammate David Alonso in 18th.

Tony Arbolino had excelled in the earlier wet conditions, but with dry times completed the rain came too late for the BLU Cru Pramac Yamaha rider, back in Q1 after placing 17th.

It remained a Friday to forget for Diogo Moreira, who again did not feature during the dry track time, only moving up to 28th by the time the session had run it’s course for Italtrans.

2025 Czech Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 59.032s 2 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.542s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.572s 4 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.687s 5 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.739s 6 Matteo Pasini ITA Fantic Racing Redemption (Kalex) +0.874s 7 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.875s 8 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.959s 9 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.990s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.058s 11 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.108s 12 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.122s 13 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.135s 14 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.188s 15 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.202s 16 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.293s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.351s 18 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.455s 19 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +1.474s 20 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.635s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.646s 22 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.720s 23 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.980s 24 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.026s 25 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.028s 26 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.282s 27 Taiga Hada JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +3.223s 28 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +3.416s 29 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +3.816s 30 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +4.098s

The first Moto2 session of the day, FP1, began with Tony Arbolino once again looking back to his best in the wet, topping the session by almost half a second from his teammate Guevara. Daniel Holgado was the top rookie and top Kalex rider in third, with Vietti and Dixon completing the top five, with the Brit just over a second from the top time.

Many riders sat out much of the wet session, with better weather expected by practice, which saw Gonzalez slow to get off the mark before rising to seventh, Canet down in 20th , Salac 28th and Moreira 25th after his bike spent much of the session sat in the pits with the tyre warmers on.

The Brazilian is one of two riders with a conduct penalty after the German race, with a pit lane start coming for Moreira after he hit Dixon, then recovered into the path of Alonso, causing his fall.

Marcos Ramirez has a double long lap penalty for a first offense after he ended Albert Arenas’ race at the Sachsenring.

Taiga Hada (27th) returns at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, continuing to fill in for the injured Mario Aji.

There are two additional wildcard ride for the Moto2 return to Brno - veteran Matteo Pasini is back in action with Fantic Racing Redemption and Moto2 JuniorGp rider Milan Pawalec (30th) who joins the class with AGR Team Fusport.