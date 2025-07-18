2025 Czech Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Czech Grand Prix (Round 12) at Brno, where Joe Roberts set a new lap record before the rain returned.
Joe Roberts got to business quickly to finish Friday Practice on top ahead of the Moto2 Czech Grand Prix, going directly to Q2 for round twelve with the top time at Brno, after breaking the old lap record.
Time was of the essence in Moto2 with dark, heavy rain clouds approaching, leading to a flurry of early action.
As with Moto3, on a dry track the Moto2 lap record did not last long - with home rider Filip Salac lowering it on his first flying lap and Joe Roberts timing his run perfectly aboard his American Racing Kalex to finish on top of the timesheets with a new record of 1m 59.032s.
That beat the old standard, set by Alex Marquez back in 2019. Roberts, on revisiting one of his favourite tracks, having taken a pole and a podium on the last Moto2 visit in 2020 - had more than half a second over his nearest rivals.
With twenty minutes left on the clock the heavens opened, freezing the positions the Moto2 riders had gained to that point. That left Salac, who had improved before the rain arrived, second -with a 0.542s gap on his Boscoscuro.
The Marc VDS rider ventured back out on track in the downpour to give the home crowd something to cheer as they got a soaking, but he was eventually called in by a red flag for the weather conditions, with visibility an issue and standing water resembling a river, especially at turn one.
Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez had ensured he was in Q2 as he improved to third, also just over half a second away from Roberts’ new best for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
Marcos Ramirez was fourth quickest on the second American Racing bike, with Senna Agius much improved in the short lived dry spell, in fifth on the second Dynavolt bike.
Matteo Pasini made the most if his track knowledge for his one off ride, powering up to sixth, ahead of Aron Canet, who slowly chipped away at his time to finish Friday seventh for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego before the session stalled.
Jake Dixon was a frustrated but safe eighth for Elf Marc VDS, with the SpeedRS duo of Alonso Lopez and Celestino Vietti completing the top ten.
Zonta van den Goorbergh was the last rider to improve into the Q2 places, climbing from 20th to eleventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP as the riders returned to the pits.
The remaining progression places were held by Klint Forward Racing’s Jorge Navarro in twelfth, Izan Guevara in 13th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha and Collin Veijer in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
His teammate - Sachsenring winner Deniz Oncu missed out in 15th, so will feature in Q1.
Daniel Holgado was the top rookie, moving up to 16th as the rain fell, ahead of Aspar teammate David Alonso in 18th.
Tony Arbolino had excelled in the earlier wet conditions, but with dry times completed the rain came too late for the BLU Cru Pramac Yamaha rider, back in Q1 after placing 17th.
It remained a Friday to forget for Diogo Moreira, who again did not feature during the dry track time, only moving up to 28th by the time the session had run it’s course for Italtrans.
|2025 Czech Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 59.032s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.542s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.572s
|4
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.687s
|5
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.739s
|6
|Matteo Pasini
|ITA
|Fantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)
|+0.874s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.875s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.959s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.990s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.058s
|11
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.108s
|12
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.122s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.135s
|14
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.188s
|15
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.202s
|16
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.293s
|17
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.351s
|18
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.455s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+1.474s
|20
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.635s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.646s
|22
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.720s
|23
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.980s
|24
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.026s
|25
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.028s
|26
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.282s
|27
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.223s
|28
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.416s
|29
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+3.816s
|30
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+4.098s
The first Moto2 session of the day, FP1, began with Tony Arbolino once again looking back to his best in the wet, topping the session by almost half a second from his teammate Guevara. Daniel Holgado was the top rookie and top Kalex rider in third, with Vietti and Dixon completing the top five, with the Brit just over a second from the top time.
Many riders sat out much of the wet session, with better weather expected by practice, which saw Gonzalez slow to get off the mark before rising to seventh, Canet down in 20th , Salac 28th and Moreira 25th after his bike spent much of the session sat in the pits with the tyre warmers on.
The Brazilian is one of two riders with a conduct penalty after the German race, with a pit lane start coming for Moreira after he hit Dixon, then recovered into the path of Alonso, causing his fall.
Marcos Ramirez has a double long lap penalty for a first offense after he ended Albert Arenas’ race at the Sachsenring.
Taiga Hada (27th) returns at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, continuing to fill in for the injured Mario Aji.
There are two additional wildcard ride for the Moto2 return to Brno - veteran Matteo Pasini is back in action with Fantic Racing Redemption and Moto2 JuniorGp rider Milan Pawalec (30th) who joins the class with AGR Team Fusport.
|2025 Czech Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|2m 11.078s
|2
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.430s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.761s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.995s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+1.039s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+1.078s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.126s
|8
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.136s
|9
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.201s
|10
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.288s
|11
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.378s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.435s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.668s
|14
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.689s
|15
|Matteo Pasini
|ITA
|Fantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)
|+1.862s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.891s
|17
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.913s
|18
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.994s
|19
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.998s
|20
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+2.093s
|21
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.287s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.433s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.458s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+2.683s
|25
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.699s
|26
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.976s
|27
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+3.137s
|28
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+3.325s
|29
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+3.385s
|30
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+3.901s