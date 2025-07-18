2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'54.606s 9/9 321k 2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.615s 16/17 319k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.653s 15/15 320k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.765s 11/11 316k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.992s 13/13 320k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.073s 18/18 322k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.258s 12/12 320k 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.339s 10/11 312k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.563s 8/10 319k 10 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.581s 6/8 313k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.653s 16/16 318k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.666s 14/15 318k 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.925s 14/15 315k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.935s 13/13 311k 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.011s 13/14 320k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.467s 13/13 316k 17 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +2.522s 11/14 320k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.825s 15/15 316k 19 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +3.109s 12/12 312k 20 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +3.315s 9/10 313k 21 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +4.224s 17/17 317k 22 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +17.298s 2/7 314k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda 1m 54.596s (2016)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Marc Marquez overcomes technical gremlins to finish the first official Brno MotoGP session since 2020 on top of the timesheets during a wet-dry FP1 for the Czech GP.

Left watching from the sidelines until the final ten minutes, the Spaniard soon made up for lost time, leading by almost one-second before Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller briefly struck back.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia - who struggled to 12th in the wet German MotoGP Sprint last weekend - was much more competitive in the wet this morning, then third on slicks.

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez, second in the world championship, was fourth ahead of the top KTM of Enea Bastianini, returning from sickness.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin - who announced he will see out both years of his Aprilia contract on Thursday - finished a trouble-free first MotoGP session since Qatar in 17th.

Martin's best lap time of the morning, a 1m 56.078s, was good enough for ninth, but subsequently cancelled due to track limits.

Marc Marquez, on pole in the wet Sachsenring qualifying last weekend, had pulled off track with a technical issue (thought to be a warning light) as he exited pit lane, leaving him to push the GP25 back to the garage.

Marquez then had to abandon a planned return when his Desmosedici developed another problem after being restarted in pit lane.

Meanwhile, wet Sachsenring front row qualifiers Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi experienced contrasting early fortunes: Bezzecchi was the first faller of the weekend, at Turn 11, while Zarco moved to the top.

Improving conditions allowed Alex Marquez and Jack Miller to complete the first slick laps of the weekend by the midway stage.

Miller then moved to the top with just over 15mins to go, after which lap times tumbled as more riders fitted dry rubber and conditions continued to improve.

Rookie Ai Ogura suffered a huge corner entry highside into Turn 3, destroying his Trackhouse Aprilia. Fortunately, the Japanese walked away.

Practice, which will determine the top ten riders with direct Qualifying 2 access, starts at 3pm local time.

Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.

However, Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.

Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.

Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.

The weather is expected to improve for Saturday and Sunday.