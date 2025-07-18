2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22.

2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'54.606s9/9321k
2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.615s16/17319k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.653s15/15320k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.765s11/11316k
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.992s13/13320k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.073s18/18322k
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.258s12/12320k
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.339s10/11312k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.563s8/10319k
10Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.581s6/8313k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.653s16/16318k
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.666s14/15318k
13Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.925s14/15315k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.935s13/13311k
15Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.011s13/14320k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.467s13/13316k
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+2.522s11/14320k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+2.825s15/15316k
19Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+3.109s12/12312k
20Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+3.315s9/10313k
21Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+4.224s17/17317k
22Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+17.298s2/7314k

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda 1m 54.596s (2016)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Marc Marquez overcomes technical gremlins to finish the first official Brno MotoGP session since 2020 on top of the timesheets during a wet-dry FP1 for the Czech GP.

Left watching from the sidelines until the final ten minutes, the Spaniard soon made up for lost time, leading by almost one-second before Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller briefly struck back.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia - who struggled to 12th in the wet German MotoGP Sprint last weekend - was much more competitive in the wet this morning, then third on slicks.

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez, second in the world championship, was fourth ahead of the top KTM of Enea Bastianini, returning from sickness.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin - who announced he will see out both years of his Aprilia contract on Thursday - finished a trouble-free first MotoGP session since Qatar in 17th.

Martin's best lap time of the morning, a 1m 56.078s, was good enough for ninth, but subsequently cancelled due to track limits.

Marc Marquez, on pole in the wet Sachsenring qualifying last weekend, had pulled off track with a technical issue (thought to be a warning light) as he exited pit lane, leaving him to push the GP25 back to the garage.

Marquez then had to abandon a planned return when his Desmosedici developed another problem after being restarted in pit lane.

Meanwhile, wet Sachsenring front row qualifiers Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi experienced contrasting early fortunes: Bezzecchi was the first faller of the weekend, at Turn 11, while Zarco moved to the top.

Improving conditions allowed Alex Marquez and Jack Miller to complete the first slick laps of the weekend by the midway stage.

Miller then moved to the top with just over 15mins to go, after which lap times tumbled as more riders fitted dry rubber and conditions continued to improve.

Rookie Ai Ogura suffered a huge corner entry highside into Turn 3, destroying his Trackhouse Aprilia. Fortunately, the Japanese walked away.

Practice, which will determine the top ten riders with direct Qualifying 2 access, starts at 3pm local time.

Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.

However, Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.

Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.

Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.

The weather is expected to improve for Saturday and Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

