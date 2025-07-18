2025 Czech Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Czech Grand Prix (Round 12),where rookie Alvaro Carpe was fastest with a new record lap of Brno.

Alvaro Carpe, Moto3, 2025
Alvaro Carpe, Moto3, 2025
© Gold & Goose

The opening day of the Czech Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round twelve of the championship at Brno, saw Alvaro Carpe move to the top of the timesheets with a new all time lap record to head straight to Q2 with the top time.

Now in the dry after a wet start to the day, the lap record instantly went - held by Alex Rins since 2013. 

David Munoz went lower on his very first flying lap, with Ryusei Yamanaka and then Joel Kelso, Maximo Quiles, Jose Antonio Rueda, and almost straight after Alvaro Carpe lowering the Brno benchmark, following his Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate.

Though there were improvements in the final five minutes, none bettered rookie Carpe’s time - a 2m 05.840s new record.

Having just been pipped championship leader Rueda was second quickest, just 0.157s slower.

It was a strong day for the rookies, at a track where most of the field has very little experience, levelling the playing field.

Quiles illustrated that with the third best time, well ahead of his Aspar teammate Dennis Foggia, who won at the Czechia track on the last visit on 2020, but placed eighth on Friday.

Another rookie, Guido Pini, had a heavy crash in the morning but learned from his error for a tidy fourth for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP squad, with Valentin Perrone, also in his debut season, fifth after improving late on for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

David Munoz was under investigation at the end of the session for riding slowly, with both Yamanaka and Rueda visibly annoyed behind the Dynavolt rider on his way to currently sit sixth.

After leading the way earlier in the session Kelso slipped to seventh for LevelUP - MTA. The Australian rider had pit lane drama to endure - Riccardo Rossi’s mechanics released him unsafely, almost causing a collision between the pair.

Foggia was back to his best in the dry in eighth after struggling in the wet, Yamanaka dropped to ninth for Frinsa - MT Helmets  - MSI with Scott Ogden leaving it very late to move into the top ten for CIP Green Power.

That shuffled Jacob Roulstone back to eleventh on the second Tech3 bike, Nicola Carraro - the top Honda in Practice -  to twelfth for Rivacold Snipers and the Leopard bikes - who were leading the way in the wet - to 13th and 14th, with David Almansa ahead of teammate Adrian Fernandez.

Ogden's effort pushed Angel Piqueras out of the automatic Q2 places, as the MT Helmets rider could not find any late improvements.

The experienced Stefano Nepa and Riccardo Rossi also miss out, better than in the wet, but still down in 16th and 17th respectively, with Taiyo Furusato again leaving himself an uphill battle to the front of the grid from Q1, 22nd for Honda Team Asia.

A crash damaged Cormac Buchanan’s chances after a strong FP1, leaving the BOE rider 21st, Roulstone was the only other faller in the session, with both riders suffering big highsides.

2025 Czech Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)2m 05.840s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.157s
3Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.334s
4Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.371s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.438s
6David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.490s
7Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.514s
8Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.563s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.590s
10Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.797s
11Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.806s
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.859s
13David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.869s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.872s
15Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.985s
16Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.074s
17Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.125s
18Marco MorelliARGDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.267s
19Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.362s
20Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.400s
21Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.693s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.825s
23Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.038s
24Lenoxx PhommaraSWISIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.128s
25Leonardo  AbruzzoITAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.468s

FP1 was a wet session to get the day started at Brno for Moto3, with a strong showing by Leopard Racing , taking a team 1-2 with Almansa leading the way from Fernandez.

Buchanan was circulating solo and was top rookie and KTM as he once again shone in the tricky, damp conditions.

Noah Dettwiler was also at ease in the wet, finishing the first session fourth, with his teammate Ogden seventh for CIP Green Power.

Quiles completed the top five on his first ever Brno outing, ahead of championship leader Rueda, who was the last rider within a second of the lead time.

Foggia, one of just a handful of rider to have been to Brno, with the last visit on the calendar back In 2020, was again off key in the wet, 23rd, with Yamanaka the best of the riders with previous experience in 11th in FP1, also ahead of Rossi (19th) and Nepa (24th).

There was a hard start for Piqueras (14th) who only lasted five laps before his crash took him out of action for the rest of the session, with Carpe (22nd) also failing to return to the track.

The next fallers were Leonardo Abruzzo (25th) , quickly followed by Pini(10th).

Carraro (12th) was the next to hit the gravel, with a late fall for Perrone not affecting his progress (8th).

With the injuries mounting up Uriarte (19th in practice) remains the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle. Abruzzo (25th overall) moves to MLav Racing to fill in for Vincente Perez. Lenoxx Phommara (24th) returns to replace Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse, with MLav JuniorGP rider Marco Morelli performing the best of the bunch in Practice, 18th after Friday while in at BOE for Ruche Moodley.
 

2025 Czech Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)2m 13.933s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.115s
3Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+0.578s
4Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+0.666s
5Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.681s
6Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.744s
7Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.067s
8Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.172s
9David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.317s
10Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.340s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.475s
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.484s
13Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.594s
14Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.178s
15Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.335s
16Marco MorelliARGDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.434s
17Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.435s
18Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.459s
19Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.846s
20Lenoxx PhommaraSWISIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.885s
21Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.964s
22Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.259s
23Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+3.298s
24Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.356s
25Leonardo  AbruzzoITAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+3.755

In this article

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci compares himself with Nicolo Bulega: “Everything I do, I’m slower”
9m ago
Danilo Petrucci, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Toto Wolff opens up on Lewis Hamilton relationship: ‘He shows me who he dates’
25m ago
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Oscar Piastri doubts Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumours will help McLaren in F1 title race
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
2025 Czech MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops wet Practice, Jorge Martin into Q2 on return
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Honda share what Red Bull told them about Yuki Tsunoda and the dreaded F1 axe
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Other News
Commenting is back on Crash.net, sign up and join our community today!
1h ago
Join Our Community
Moto2 Results
2025 Czech Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Joe Roberts, Moto2, 2025
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals details of Jorge Martin team meeting ahead of Brno MotoGP return
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari tipped to steer clear of signing Christian Horner: 'They don’t want distractions'
2h ago
Christian Horner and Fred Vasseur