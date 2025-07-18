2025 Czech Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The opening day of the Czech Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round twelve of the championship at Brno, saw Alvaro Carpe move to the top of the timesheets with a new all time lap record to head straight to Q2 with the top time.

Now in the dry after a wet start to the day, the lap record instantly went - held by Alex Rins since 2013.

David Munoz went lower on his very first flying lap, with Ryusei Yamanaka and then Joel Kelso, Maximo Quiles, Jose Antonio Rueda, and almost straight after Alvaro Carpe lowering the Brno benchmark, following his Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate.

Though there were improvements in the final five minutes, none bettered rookie Carpe’s time - a 2m 05.840s new record.

Having just been pipped championship leader Rueda was second quickest, just 0.157s slower.

It was a strong day for the rookies, at a track where most of the field has very little experience, levelling the playing field.

Quiles illustrated that with the third best time, well ahead of his Aspar teammate Dennis Foggia, who won at the Czechia track on the last visit on 2020, but placed eighth on Friday.

Another rookie, Guido Pini, had a heavy crash in the morning but learned from his error for a tidy fourth for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP squad, with Valentin Perrone, also in his debut season, fifth after improving late on for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

David Munoz was under investigation at the end of the session for riding slowly, with both Yamanaka and Rueda visibly annoyed behind the Dynavolt rider on his way to currently sit sixth.

After leading the way earlier in the session Kelso slipped to seventh for LevelUP - MTA. The Australian rider had pit lane drama to endure - Riccardo Rossi’s mechanics released him unsafely, almost causing a collision between the pair.

Foggia was back to his best in the dry in eighth after struggling in the wet, Yamanaka dropped to ninth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI with Scott Ogden leaving it very late to move into the top ten for CIP Green Power.

That shuffled Jacob Roulstone back to eleventh on the second Tech3 bike, Nicola Carraro - the top Honda in Practice - to twelfth for Rivacold Snipers and the Leopard bikes - who were leading the way in the wet - to 13th and 14th, with David Almansa ahead of teammate Adrian Fernandez.

Ogden's effort pushed Angel Piqueras out of the automatic Q2 places, as the MT Helmets rider could not find any late improvements.

The experienced Stefano Nepa and Riccardo Rossi also miss out, better than in the wet, but still down in 16th and 17th respectively, with Taiyo Furusato again leaving himself an uphill battle to the front of the grid from Q1, 22nd for Honda Team Asia.

A crash damaged Cormac Buchanan’s chances after a strong FP1, leaving the BOE rider 21st, Roulstone was the only other faller in the session, with both riders suffering big highsides.

2025 Czech Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 05.840s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.157s 3 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.334s 4 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.371s 5 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.438s 6 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.490s 7 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.514s 8 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.563s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.590s 10 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.797s 11 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.806s 12 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.859s 13 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.869s 14 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.872s 15 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.985s 16 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.074s 17 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.125s 18 Marco Morelli ARG DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.267s 19 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.362s 20 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.400s 21 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.693s 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.825s 23 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.038s 24 Lenoxx Phommara SWI SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.128s 25 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.468s

FP1 was a wet session to get the day started at Brno for Moto3, with a strong showing by Leopard Racing , taking a team 1-2 with Almansa leading the way from Fernandez.

Buchanan was circulating solo and was top rookie and KTM as he once again shone in the tricky, damp conditions.

Noah Dettwiler was also at ease in the wet, finishing the first session fourth, with his teammate Ogden seventh for CIP Green Power.

Quiles completed the top five on his first ever Brno outing, ahead of championship leader Rueda, who was the last rider within a second of the lead time.

Foggia, one of just a handful of rider to have been to Brno, with the last visit on the calendar back In 2020, was again off key in the wet, 23rd, with Yamanaka the best of the riders with previous experience in 11th in FP1, also ahead of Rossi (19th) and Nepa (24th).

There was a hard start for Piqueras (14th) who only lasted five laps before his crash took him out of action for the rest of the session, with Carpe (22nd) also failing to return to the track.

The next fallers were Leonardo Abruzzo (25th) , quickly followed by Pini(10th).

Carraro (12th) was the next to hit the gravel, with a late fall for Perrone not affecting his progress (8th).

With the injuries mounting up Uriarte (19th in practice) remains the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle. Abruzzo (25th overall) moves to MLav Racing to fill in for Vincente Perez. Lenoxx Phommara (24th) returns to replace Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse, with MLav JuniorGP rider Marco Morelli performing the best of the bunch in Practice, 18th after Friday while in at BOE for Ruche Moodley.

