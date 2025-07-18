Toto Wolff opens up on Lewis Hamilton relationship: ‘He shows me who he dates’

Toto Wolff talks about his current relationship with Lewis Hamilton after his Mercedes exit

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff has opened up about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton following his exit from Mercedes at the end of last season.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world by deciding to leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari was announced on the eve of the 2024 campaign.

The seven-time world champion’s final season with Mercedes proved to be his most difficult, as teammate George Russell dismantled him.

Despite stepping away from Mercedes, Hamilton’s relationship with Wolff has remained intact.

“When he decided to go, it could have been very awkward, borderline hostile, and we actively talked about how to not make it that,” Wolff told The Wall Street Journal.

“All of us made a real effort in trying to be very accommodating, very understanding.

“He’s maintained being a friend. He pops up in the office on the weekend! He speaks with the engineers, gets some food. After many Grand Prix, he travels back with me.

“So we have the old gang: Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and me flying from the races.”

Wolff on Hamilton relationship: “We trust each other”

Even though Ferrari and Mercedes remain on-track rivals, Wolff has insisted the pair still “trust each other” despite wanting to finish ahead on a Sunday.

There are just 12 points between Ferrari and Mercedes in the race for P2 in the constructors’ standings.

“Listen, on the racetrack, we want to beat you. No doubt about that. But it’s been 12 years that we have been in this relationship. We trust each other,” Wolff added.

Wolff also revealed Hamilton is open with who he dates.

The 40-year-old’s relationship history has been kept under wraps.

During his early F1 career, Hamilton dated pop star Nicole Scherzinger up until 2014.

Since then, there have been rumours that Hamilton was seeing Colombian singer Shakira, with them pictured together after the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

“I’m living a different life through his eyes - you know, he shows me his flirts and who he dates, and [asks], ‘Should I go for this girl or not?’ And I’m saying, ‘Yes, you should, and tell me how it was”,” Wolff concluded.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro spots something "insane" as he returns to MotoGP
2h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: “I played my cards - especially on the scooter!”
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez sheds light on private Jorge Martin chat, "as mates..."
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP CzechGrand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
What we learned from Jorge Martin’s MotoGP return on Friday at Brno
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin's key feedback after shining on Czech MotoGP return
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Johann Zarco honest about Honda advantage after testing at Brno for Czech MotoGP
3h ago
Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to what Ducati engineers must do to help him at Czech MotoGP
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci compares himself with Nicolo Bulega: “Everything I do, I’m slower”
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Toto Wolff opens up on Lewis Hamilton relationship: ‘He shows me who he dates’
4h ago
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Oscar Piastri doubts Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumours will help McLaren in F1 title race
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri