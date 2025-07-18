Toto Wolff opens up on Lewis Hamilton relationship: ‘He shows me who he dates’

Toto Wolff has opened up about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton following his exit from Mercedes at the end of last season.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world by deciding to leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari was announced on the eve of the 2024 campaign.

The seven-time world champion’s final season with Mercedes proved to be his most difficult, as teammate George Russell dismantled him.

Despite stepping away from Mercedes, Hamilton’s relationship with Wolff has remained intact.

“When he decided to go, it could have been very awkward, borderline hostile, and we actively talked about how to not make it that,” Wolff told The Wall Street Journal.

“All of us made a real effort in trying to be very accommodating, very understanding.

“He’s maintained being a friend. He pops up in the office on the weekend! He speaks with the engineers, gets some food. After many Grand Prix, he travels back with me.

“So we have the old gang: Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and me flying from the races.”

Wolff on Hamilton relationship: “We trust each other”

Even though Ferrari and Mercedes remain on-track rivals, Wolff has insisted the pair still “trust each other” despite wanting to finish ahead on a Sunday.

There are just 12 points between Ferrari and Mercedes in the race for P2 in the constructors’ standings.

“Listen, on the racetrack, we want to beat you. No doubt about that. But it’s been 12 years that we have been in this relationship. We trust each other,” Wolff added.

Wolff also revealed Hamilton is open with who he dates.

The 40-year-old’s relationship history has been kept under wraps.

During his early F1 career, Hamilton dated pop star Nicole Scherzinger up until 2014.

Since then, there have been rumours that Hamilton was seeing Colombian singer Shakira, with them pictured together after the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

“I’m living a different life through his eyes - you know, he shows me his flirts and who he dates, and [asks], ‘Should I go for this girl or not?’ And I’m saying, ‘Yes, you should, and tell me how it was”,” Wolff concluded.