Jorge Martin's key feedback after shining on Czech MotoGP return

Jorge Martin put all the off-track drama behind him by claiming an impressive fifth on his Aprilia MotoGP comeback during Friday practice at a wet Brno.

Despite tricky conditions for the start of only his second grand prix of the season, the reigning world champion soon looked comfortable on the RS-GP.

Martin briefly topped the fully wet afternoon session, then kept pace with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi to finish 0.7s from leader Marc Marquez - more than enough to secure a direct route to Q2.

Jorge Martin P5 on Friday at Czech MotoGP

“Absolutely, we are back. I am happy to be able to say that,” Martin told TNT Sport.

“The important thing is that we are competing at our best, we are giving 100%. Today was tough because it was mixed conditions. I needed to concentrate.

“I missed laps because I was not consistent with my lines compared to last season. But it’s a matter of time to get to that point. They took me out after four or five laps because I was always out!”

While his rivals experienced similar conditions last weekend in Germany, Friday was Martin’s first time on the Aprilia in the wet.

“I was focused. It was my first time in the wet on this bike so it wasn’t an easy task. I was able to adapt to the bike, to feel the tyres. I am happy that we are in Q2, this is important. But most importantly we are growing together and trying to build confidence.”

Martin credited last week’s private Misano test, made possible by a recent change in the MotoGP testing rules for injured riders, as a vital step in his preparation.

“The good thing from Aprilia is that they pushed for the test day. That day, I had time to make laps and adapt slowly with no pressure and no cameras. I got to a nice position on the bike. Today, we improved more.

“I feel like it’s already my bike... I feel comfortable and I’m in a good position.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s qualifying, forecast to be dry, Martin said:

“I don’t know what to expect. We will see. I will compete at my best and do a good qualifying. Hopefully I will get a tow from a fast rider! If we are in a good position for the race I will try to stay with the front [riders].”

Martin’s GP return comes just 24 hours after announcing he will remain with Aprilia until the end of 2026, backing away from plans to exit his contract early.