Marc Marquez sheds light on private Jorge Martin chat, "as mates..."

Marc Marquez says he “understood the feeling” Jorge Martin experienced while being out of MotoGP through injury.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP CzechGrand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP CzechGrand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez has explained his conversations with Jorge Martin while the reigning MotoGP World Champion was out through injury.

Jorge Martin, who joined Aprilia Racing for this season after winning the 2024 title with Pramac Ducati, missed almost all of preseason testing after crashing on the opening day of the Sepang Test in February.

The Spanish rider was then forced to miss the opening three rounds of the season when he crashed and broke bones in his hand and wrist, including his scaphoid, while training ahead of the opening grand prix in Thailand.

A third series of injuries were sustained when Martin returned in Qatar, where he crashed in the race and was hit by Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Martin returns once again to MotoGP this weekend in Brno, and mentioned in his press conference on Thursday at the Czech Grand Prix that he had spoken with Marc Marquez while he was recovering.

Marc Marquez reveals private Jorge Martin chat

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Marquez, who missed almost all of the 2020 season due to a broken humerus and who missed several races in 2021 and 2022 for injuries subsequent to that initial arm injury, explained that he tried to use his own experience of serious injuries to encourage Martin in his recovery.

“Jorge [Martin] is an opponent, of course, but, in the end, he’s a rider – a very good rider – and he’s the champion,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com.

“So, as ‘mates’ of MotoGP, we like to have everybody out there and I understood the feeling to be there at home with a lot of injuries in his body.

“I just tried to be honest and give the best. But, in those cases, the people around him are the ones that make the difference.”

Martin ended the opening day of practice in Brno fifth-fastest, while Marquez was fastest of all.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro spots something "insane" as he returns to MotoGP
2h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: “I played my cards - especially on the scooter!”
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez sheds light on private Jorge Martin chat, "as mates..."
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP CzechGrand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
What we learned from Jorge Martin’s MotoGP return on Friday at Brno
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin's key feedback after shining on Czech MotoGP return
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Johann Zarco honest about Honda advantage after testing at Brno for Czech MotoGP
3h ago
Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to what Ducati engineers must do to help him at Czech MotoGP
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci compares himself with Nicolo Bulega: “Everything I do, I’m slower”
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Toto Wolff opens up on Lewis Hamilton relationship: ‘He shows me who he dates’
4h ago
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Oscar Piastri doubts Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumours will help McLaren in F1 title race
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri