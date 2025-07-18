Jorge Martin reveals MotoGP advice from Marc Marquez text

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin has revealed Marc Marquez offered him “the best advice” about his MotoGP future while he was out with injury following the Qatar Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion has only competed in one grand prix weekend so far in 2025, having missed the opening three to injury before being ruled out again after a crash in Qatar.

He will make his long-awaited comeback this weekend at the Czech Grand Prix, and does so having committed to Aprilia for the 2026 season following a contract dispute with the Italian brand.

Jorge Martin tried to exercise a performance clause in his contract to break free for 2026, which Aprilia did not accept due to his limited time on the bike this season.

After weeks of wrangling, Martin ultimately relented his push and announced on Thursday at Brno that he will be staying put in 2026.

Marc Marquez sent helpful text to Jorge Martin

As part of a lengthy stint in front of the world’s media on Thursday, Martin spoke of a text message he received from eight-time world champion Marc Marquez that - in hindsight - was “the best advice”.

“This is very difficult, but taking a look back, I can say Marc texted me,” he revealed.

“A lot of people texted me, but Marc was one of them.

“And I really appreciate his message.

“But he told me ‘don’t take any decisions [about your future] when you are injured.

“So now, thinking back, to there I can say maybe this was the best advice.”

Earlier in the year, Marquez said he sent Martin a text following his pre-season injuries urging him to listen to his body and not rush a comeback.

He said this based on his own experience of doing that in 2020, after he badly broke his arm in the opening round and tried to race just a few days later.

On Thursday at Brno, Martin gave his side of the story regarding his contract dispute with Aprilia, noting that the injuries he suffered in the early part of the year were a factor in his decision to try and move elsewhere.

He also said he didn’t “regret” his actions and felt he had no need to apologise to his team, as he believed he was doing what was best for his career.

It is thought he was looking to sign with Honda for 2026, though he revealed on Thursday that he had other options on the table.