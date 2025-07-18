Aprilia reveals details of Jorge Martin team meeting ahead of Brno MotoGP return

Aprilia has revealed details of a team meeting Jorge Martin held on Thursday evening at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix to prove he is “fully motivated” in his return.

The reigning world champion has been out of action since crashing at the Qatar Grand Prix, having already missed the opening three rounds before that to injury.

He has been declared fit to return this weekend at the Czech Grand Prix, but does so off the back of a contract dispute with Aprilia.

That has now been resolved, with Jorge Martin confirming on Thursday that he would be seeing out the second year of his Aprilia contract in 2026.

But in a press conference on Thursday, Martin stood by his actions and also said he hasn’t apologised to his team because he feels he was doing what was best for his career.

Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora has now revealed Martin held a meeting with his crew on Thursday evening to outline his goals going forward and to demand the “the same motivation” from them as he has.

“He is fully fit, better than Doha for sure, and fully motivated,” Bonora told the MotoGP world feed on Friday afternoon.

“To prove this, yesterday night he wanted to do a short meeting with his side of the garage to be fully clear with them, to show to them his goals and to share with all the team around him that he rejoins the championship with full motivation.

“He wants the same motivation because he trusts everybody and he wants to have the energy from the team members.

“It was something good and all the mechanics, the technicians, were happy about this.”

Read more: What next for the damaged Jorge Martin/Aprilia relationship?

On what those goals were, he added: “To recover his potential at 100%, so keep everything calm, step by step, session by session, race by race.

“But with the focus on the future to be competitive and in the position where we are used to seeing Jorge Martin.”

Martin’s first session back on the bike at Brno ended with him 17th in a mixed FP1, though he did set a time good enough for the top five before it was cancelled for exceeding track limits.

Giving some initial thoughts on his first session, Martin said: "I felt good. I was close to my team-mate, two tenths from Marco [Bezzecchi].

"It’s a good start. I need to make adjustments. Hopefully the track will improve because I was really scared of the damp patches!"