2025 Czech MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops wet Practice, Jorge Martin into Q2 on return

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez was fastest in a rain-hit Practice to end Friday at the Czech Grand Prix, as Jorge Martin eased into Q2 on his return in fifth.

A heavy downpour prior to the original start time of the hour-long Practice led to a 20-minute delay while the weather conditions improved.

The Brno circuit was soaked when the second session got underway, though would dry out almost to the crossover point for slicks come the chequered flag.

Despite a small scare in the closing stages into Turn 7, Marc Marquez comfortably topped the session on his factory Ducati by 0.469s.

He led the way with a 2m03.935s to head LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco and Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.

Reigning champion Jorge Martin came through the wet conditions to finish fifth on his factory Aprilia and bag a direct Q2 qualifying place for Saturday morning.

That was not the case for his old title rival Pecco Bagnaia, whose wet struggles from the German Grand Prix carried on into Friday afternoon at Brno.

The double world champion could only manage a time good enough for 13th fastest in Practice and will face Q1 for the first time since the opening round of the season in Thailand.

After 10 minutes of running in the wet Practice, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi led the way with a 2m07.689s.

But soon after, Bezzecchi crashed for a second time on Friday when he was flicked from his Aprilia at Turn 4 after running over a puddle.

A few moments later, he was deposed from top spot by Yamaha’s Quartararo, who fired in a 2m05.237s.

Around three minutes after this, Marc Marquez assumed control of the session with a 2m04.412s, which he followed up with a 2m03.935s.

That would ultimately remain as the best lap of the session, as the drying conditions towards the end of the hour stopped any significant improvements from taking place.

Zarco was the only rider within half a second of Marquez at the chequered flag, while Bezzecchi recovered to fourth behind Quartararo after his early crash.

Martin was just 0.771s off the best pace in fifth ahead of Pramac’s Jack Miller, Honda’s Joan Mir and Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez crashed in the closing seven minutes and made it back to his garage for his second bike with time enough for just one flying lap.

But the current second-placed rider in the standings was able to salvage ninth with a 2m04.993s.

He headed KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who took the final direct Q2 spot.

Full 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix Practice results