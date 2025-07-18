Johann Zarco honest about Honda advantage after testing at Brno for Czech MotoGP

Johann Zarco says Luca Marini's Brno test has been "useful" for Honda at the Czech MotoGP.

Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco says Luca Marini's test at the Brno circuit earlier this year has been "useful" for Honda to establish a base setting for this weekend's Czech MotoGP.

Factory Honda rider Luca Marini was able to test at the newly resurfaced Brno ahead of the German Grand Prix. Zarco explained that his test at least helped HRC establish a base before the weekend.

“We have used his data, at least to get the right gearbox, to balance the bike,” Johann Zarco told TNT Sports after Practice at the Czech MotoGP.

“Electronics are always a big job when you see a track for the first time.

“They did it in the test so we had a good base to start fighting.

“It is still useful because it is still the same layout.”

He added: “All riders in MotoGP know how to push the bike to the limit so, in a few laps, we can quickly reach a level.

“From there, we work with the teams.

“It was good to have Marini here. From this morning we were ready to push and work on the bike.”

Practice on Friday at Brno featured wet weather in the morning and afternoon sessions, although it was Practice that was most impacted by the rain.

Zarco, who finished Practice second-fastest, said he expected to feel good in those conditions, but he specified corner entry as an area to improve ahead of Saturday.

“It’s pretty good, a nice track, but a technical track,” the LCR Honda rider said.

“I remember it was not hard braking or hard accelerating.

“You need to find a flow and be smooth.

“I felt with the slicks that I needed to find better balance to control the entry of corners.

“With rain tyres, I know that I always have good control.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

