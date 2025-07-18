Marc Marquez points to what Ducati engineers must do to help him at Czech MotoGP

Marc Marquez says he needs to “work with the setup” on day two of the Czech MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Six-time MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez is eyeing setup improvements on Saturday at the Czech Grand Prix.

Marquez was fastest in both MotoGP sessions on Friday in mixed conditions.

FP1 was damp but drying and Marquez was in the 1:54s, within hundredths of his all-time lap record at the Czech venue, by the end of the day; in Practice he was fastest again but no rider was able to run slicks in the afternoon.

Marc Marquez predicts faster times at Czech MotoGP

Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP

Marquez said the grip on the newly resurfaced Brno circuit is enough to expect 1:52 lap times on Saturday.

“The new surface worked super-good in wet and dry, the grip is amazing,” Marc Marquez told TNT Sports after Friday in Brno.

On the surface, he added: “The surface helps a lot. I expect to ride in the 1:52s, because today in damp conditions we rode in 1:54s.

“1:52s, I think, will be possible. Today it rained and there wasn’t a lot of rubber on the track which made it more difficult.”

The complicated conditions on Friday meant the championship leader was unable to do some setup work, which will now happen on Saturday.

“We need to work with the setup,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider said.

“Today we didn’t have time.

“It looks like, on Saturday and Sunday, will be dry conditions. We need to work on the set-up because, with the new surface, the bike balance changes a bit.

“Already in FP1 I was riding fast but not comfortably.

“Most importantly we survived, we were there in the top-10."

He added: "The first part of practice was on the limit. Then the surface dried. The feeling was good.

"I was not thinking to have a dry line. But after 20 minutes I saw dry lines appear at some braking points.

"With 10 or 15 minutes more riding there would have been a chance for slicks."

The setup work Marquez wants to do on Saturday will make for a challenging day.

“It will be a tricky Saturday because we have only half an hour to try things, then a time attack,” he explained.

“The guys that pass in Q1 will have a small advantage in Q2 because it will be the first time attack, and to take the reference is difficult.

“The sprint race will be another test for Sunday.”

He added: "Tomorrow everything will be more open.

"It will be difficult because I understood in FP1 that the bike balance has changed.

"The grip is super - too much, in my opinion!"

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro spots something "insane" as he returns to MotoGP
2h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: “I played my cards - especially on the scooter!”
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez sheds light on private Jorge Martin chat, "as mates..."
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP CzechGrand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
What we learned from Jorge Martin’s MotoGP return on Friday at Brno
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin's key feedback after shining on Czech MotoGP return
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Johann Zarco honest about Honda advantage after testing at Brno for Czech MotoGP
3h ago
Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to what Ducati engineers must do to help him at Czech MotoGP
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci compares himself with Nicolo Bulega: “Everything I do, I’m slower”
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Toto Wolff opens up on Lewis Hamilton relationship: ‘He shows me who he dates’
4h ago
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Oscar Piastri doubts Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumours will help McLaren in F1 title race
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri