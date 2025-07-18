Idemitsu involved as LCR Honda plot rider market talks at Suzuka 8 Hours

Lucio Cecchinello says crucial decisions about LCR’s 2026 MotoGP rider line-up are likely to be made in early August, during Honda’s traditional meetings around the Suzuka 8 Hours.

LCR is the only MotoGP team with both of its seats still unconfirmed for next season.

Top Honda rider Johann Zarco has impressed with victory at Le Mans and a podium at Silverstone, prompting him to flirt with a move to the factory HRC squad.

On the other side of the garage, rookie Somkiat Chantra has endured a difficult debut season aboard the Idemitsu-backed RC213V and is currently sidelined through injury.

Speaking to MotoGP.com during Friday’s FP1 at Brno, Cecchinello said the Suzuka event will be pivotal for the future of both riders.

“I think that in early August we will know more,” said the Italian. “For a Japanese manufacturer like Honda, they are doing a lot of meetings during the Suzuka 8 Hours period.

“It’s always a very good occasion for all the bosses to meet and make the final approval on all the projects, including our rider line-up.

“So we are looking forward, and we keep our fingers crossed to possibly continue to work with Johann.”

Zarco will once again compete in the endurance classic for Honda, having been part of the race-winning team in 2024.

Idemitsu role in deciding LCR Honda 2026 seat

As for LCR's second bike, run under the Idemitsu banner and long aligned with supporting Asian riders, Cecchinello said a wider discussion is also pending.

“That is a program that is in the hands of Honda, and together with Idemitsu, they will take a final decision,” he explained.

“This project was born with the aim of giving opportunities to Asian riders.

“It’s a pity that Somkiat couldn’t show his potential or learn enough because of a couple of injuries - he had arm pump [surgery] early in the season, and now a knee injury.

“It’s really unfortunate for me to see that he’s not here to show what he can do. I don’t know exactly what the future will hold. I think this is also a matter that will be discussed soon in Japan.”

Chantra, Thailand's first MotoGP rider, scored a point with 15th place at Assen, aided by HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro.

But with the RCV now becoming a more attractive prospect, Chantra's future in the premier class remains uncertain.

HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami is replacing Chantra for this weekend's Czech MotoGP.