Commenting is back on Crash.net, sign up and join our community today!

We are excited to announce that Community features have made a welcome return to Crash.net!

Our readers will again be able to engage with every story on the site, giving you the opportunity to debate all of the biggest talking points across MotoGP, F1, World Superbikes, British Superbikes and Road Racing.

From today, community members will be able to 'like' or 'dislike' comments from your fellow readers, and reply to whoever you wish. Members can also now take advantage of our notification systems so you never miss a reply as well as our follow features to keep you upto date with the latest happenings within the community and the world of motorsport.

And we're not stopping there, we've got many more upgrades being worked on in the garage!

A place for everyone

We hope that this latest addition to the site gives you a fun and easy way to interact with fellow readers. We want to build a place to agree - or politely disagree - with the latest goings-on from inside the paddock.

But we do ask you to please stay respectful at all times. We know how passionate you can be about your favourite teams or drivers and understand that the debate can rage on, but please be aware that if comments stray into undesirable areas, become abusive or personal it will not be tolerated and lead to your account being banned.

Let's keep it a fun and engaging space where racing fans can come together to discuss the latest news, their favourite racers and make predictions for what's to come. Rest assured, we will be doing our uptmost to create a community where everyone is welcome!

Get Involved Today!

As we might have mentioned, the new and improved community features are now live! And can now find them at the bottom of every story (including this one, give it a try!).

So what are you waiting for? Sign up to Crash.net for FREE today, or login to your existing account, to join our community, connect with fellow motorsport enthusiasts, and stay ahead with the latest news from on and off the track.

Whether you're a seasoned fan or just starting your journey into motorsport, a pit stop here will be sure to fuel your passion! We look forward to seeing you in the comments section!

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

