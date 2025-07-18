Miguel Oliveira explains how “pressure” of MotoGP axe is impacting him

Miguel Oliveira says he still has “a lot to give to Yamaha” in the 2026 MotoGP season.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Miguel Oliveira’s MotoGP future is uncertain for 2026, but the Portuguese rider feels he still has “a lot to give to Yamaha”.

Oliveira is presently in a battle with Jack Miller for the second Pramac Yamaha seat in 2026 alongside the incoming World Superbike Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Both Oliveira and Miller joined Pramac this year, Oliveira on a two-year contract and Miller on a one-year deal.

Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio said earlier this year, though, that Yamaha is still to decide on Razgatlioglu’s teammate for next year.

Miguel Oliveira's uncertain MotoGP future

It’s a situation that has brought “extra pressure” for Oliveira, especially because of the injury he sustained in Argentina and only recovered for in time to return at the French MotoGP in May.

“Since we got the news of Toprak [Razgatlioglu] coming to Pramac, I think the approach was just trying to transform that extra pressure into some speed, into some potential,” Miguel Oliveira told MotoGP.com’s Gear Up preview show in Brno.

“It’s true that I had to hurry up a little bit more than what I was thinking of because of the timing and missing races because of the injury and so on.

“I felt for sure that I put on myself a little bit more weight than what I should’ve, but I think my potential is there and also I feel like I have a lot to give, still, to Yamaha.

“So, that’s exactly what I want to do.”

Thinking about this weekend in Brno in this context, Oliveira says there is no extra pressure just because the summer break starts on Monday.

“I don’t feel an exact particular pressure because it’s Brno or because it’s the last race [before] the summer break.

“I just take every session to showcase what I can do and that’s it, really. Try to enjoy also, in the meantime, this process, which is not easy, but we’ll try.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

