Miller now fastest on a 1:55.221. Marquez on another lap but not improving.
2025 Czech MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the FP1 session from the Czech MotoGP at Brno.
The 12th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship brings the series back to Brno for the Czech Grand Prix.
MotoGP hasn't been in the Czech Republic since 2020, and the track has been resurfaced for this year's event.
Brad Binder is the most recent winner in Brno, but Marc Marquez is the in-form rider heading into the weekend with eight wins from his last eight starts and an 83-point championship lead over Alex Marquez.
Marc Marquez fastest in FP1 and into the 1:54s with his final lap - a 1:54.606 puts him 0.615s clear of the field.
Miller second, then Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, and Bastianini round out the top-five.
Acosta, Bezzecchi, Marini, Rins, and Nakagami complete the top-10.
Looks like that 55.0 has been cancelled for Marquez. He's back to his 55.324 but still 0.666s clear of Marini.
Marquez improving again. He has Bagnaia in front of him and the time he is taking out of him is visible and per-corner. Quite striking.
He goes another 0.3s faster on that latest lap and down to a 1:55.0 as Marini goes second for Honda.
Now Marc Marquez to the top on a 1:55.324. That's within a second of the all-time lap record and a second clear of the field.
Quartararo back to the top now from Bezzecchi and Acosta. Less than five minutes to go now.
Times really scrolling now as riders build temperature and confidence on the slicks. Quartararo into the 1:56s, and Espargaro beats him by 0.026s.
Bagnaia jumps up to P3, too.
Quartararo now to the top and it's Yamaha 1-3 with Rins in third. Pol Espargaro splitting them at the moment.
Augusto Fernandez - the Yamaha test rider who has previously tested at Brno - goes top of the timesheet.
10 minutes remain.
Ai Ogura goes down at Turn 3. Rider OK.
Several riders, including the returning Jorge Martin, have put on slicks.
Quartararo has just set his first flying lap on slicks.
Jack Miller currently top of timesheet.
- Zarco
- Bagnaia
- Miller
- Binder
- Acosta
With 19 minutes remaining.
Marc Marquez has gone out again - it's his third attempt to get going today after tech issues.
Marc Marquez's bike has cut out after only a few minutes.
An Aprilia was quickly spotted in the gravel.
Thankfully it wasn't Jorge Martin!
It was teammate Marco Bezzecchi who was unhurt.
The first session at Brno is underway, Jorge Martin's first laps on an Aprilia in a MotoGP session for too long.
There's a new track surface in Brno this year compared to 2020. It was a major part of why Brno has been able to return to the calendar.
In pre-event testing here, lap times were significantly under the existing lap record, but it seems doubtful that will be the case this morning in FP1 with a wet track to kick off proceedings after rain this morning.