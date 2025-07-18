2025 Czech MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

The 12th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship brings the series back to Brno for the Czech Grand Prix.

MotoGP hasn't been in the Czech Republic since 2020, and the track has been resurfaced for this year's event.

Brad Binder is the most recent winner in Brno, but Marc Marquez is the in-form rider heading into the weekend with eight wins from his last eight starts and an 83-point championship lead over Alex Marquez.