Brad Binder, Alex Marquez 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Brad Binder, Alex Marquez 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
LIVE

2025 Czech MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the FP1 session from the Czech MotoGP at Brno.

The 12th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship brings the series back to Brno for the Czech Grand Prix.

MotoGP hasn't been in the Czech Republic since 2020, and the track has been resurfaced for this year's event.

Brad Binder is the most recent winner in Brno, but Marc Marquez is the in-form rider heading into the weekend with eight wins from his last eight starts and an 83-point championship lead over Alex Marquez.

18 Jul 2025
10:35
Czech MotoGP FP1 Results

2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results

10:33
Chequered flag

Marc Marquez fastest in FP1 and into the 1:54s with his final lap - a 1:54.606 puts him 0.615s clear of the field.

Miller second, then Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, and Bastianini round out the top-five.

Acosta, Bezzecchi, Marini, Rins, and Nakagami complete the top-10.

10:29

Miller now fastest on a 1:55.221. Marquez on another lap but not improving.

10:29

Looks like that 55.0 has been cancelled for Marquez. He's back to his 55.324 but still 0.666s clear of Marini.

10:28

Marquez improving again. He has Bagnaia in front of him and the time he is taking out of him is visible and per-corner. Quite striking.

He goes another 0.3s faster on that latest lap and down to a 1:55.0 as Marini goes second for Honda.

10:27

Now Marc Marquez to the top on a 1:55.324. That's within a second of the all-time lap record and a second clear of the field.

10:26

Quartararo back to the top now from Bezzecchi and Acosta. Less than five minutes to go now.

10:24

Times really scrolling now as riders build temperature and confidence on the slicks. Quartararo into the 1:56s, and Espargaro beats him by 0.026s.

Bagnaia jumps up to P3, too.

10:23

Quartararo now to the top and it's Yamaha 1-3 with Rins in third. Pol Espargaro splitting them at the moment.

10:21

Augusto Fernandez - the Yamaha test rider who has previously tested at Brno - goes top of the timesheet.

10 minutes remain.

10:18
Crash

Ai Ogura goes down at Turn 3. Rider OK.

10:15

Several riders, including the returning Jorge Martin, have put on slicks.

10:14

Quartararo has just set his first flying lap on slicks.

Jack Miller currently top of timesheet.

10:11
Zarco fastest so far
  1. Zarco
  2. Bagnaia
  3. Miller
  4. Binder
  5. Acosta

With 19 minutes remaining.

10:11

Marc Marquez has gone out again - it's his third attempt to get going today after tech issues.

10:10
Marc Marquez issue

Marc Marquez's bike has cut out after only a few minutes.

10:08
Problems already

An Aprilia was quickly spotted in the gravel.

Thankfully it wasn't Jorge Martin!

It was teammate Marco Bezzecchi who was unhurt.

10:07
FP1 is underway

The first session at Brno is underway, Jorge Martin's first laps on an Aprilia in a MotoGP session for too long.

09:36
Conditions

There's a new track surface in Brno this year compared to 2020. It was a major part of why Brno has been able to return to the calendar.

In pre-event testing here, lap times were significantly under the existing lap record, but it seems doubtful that will be the case this morning in FP1 with a wet track to kick off proceedings after rain this morning.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Sebastian Vettel makes a final call on F1 comeback
7m ago
Sebastian Vettel
F1 News
Guenther Steiner questions Carlos Sainz’s Williams call as Sauber surge in F1 2025
31m ago
Carlos Sainz
NASCAR News
NASCAR insists it doesn’t see F1 and IndyCar as “competitors” in America
54m ago
NASCAR
MotoGP News
Idemitsu involved as LCR Honda plot rider market talks at Suzuka 8 Hours
1h ago
Somkiat Chantra, Johann Zarco
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez recalls famous Brno 2019 MotoGP pole lap: ‘That guy is crazy!’
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2019 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
I was Jenson Button's strategist when he won F1 title, now I'm a team principal
2h ago
Jenson Button
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira explains how “pressure” of MotoGP axe is impacting him
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Czech MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops wet-to-dry FP1 despite early bike dramas
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Lance Stroll slammed for “unacceptable” expletive radio outburst after British GP
2h ago
Lance Stroll