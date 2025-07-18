Jake Dixon tipped for 2026 WorldSBK move

Jake Dixon has been linked with a switch to WorldSBK for 2026

Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon

Jake Dixon could return to production racing in 2026 with Honda as he looks for a move away from Moto2.

The British rider is reported to have signed a factory contract with HRC for the 2026 World Superbike season, and is set to join the Japanese factory’s official team, according to Speedweek.

HRC has campaigned with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge for the past four seasons, including 2025, in the production derivative series, but the two Spaniards have scored only three podiums between them in that time.

Jake Dixon to swap Moto2 for WSBK?

Dixon’s move is unconfirmed for the moment, and it is not yet known who his teammate will be. One of Vierge and Lecuona could stay, but Somkiat Chantra and Alvaro Bautista have both also been linked with the HRC project, as well as Jack Miller.

The reports of Dixon’s switch to HRC come after suggestions that Jose Escamez could be replaced as team manager at the factory Honda team next year, too.

Dixon moved to the Moto2 World Championship in 2019 after finishing runner-up to Leon Haslam in the 2018 BSB season.

First moving with the Aspar team, he switched to the Petronas SRT squad in 2020, but moved back to Aspar in 2022.

Dixon took his first grand prix win at Assen in 2023, and has gone on to take five more, including back-to-back wins this year with Marc VDS in Argentina and the US.

A genuine title challenge hasn’t quite materialised for Dixon in 2025, but he lies fourth in the standings, the top-placed Boscoscuro, and 58 points behind championship leader Manuel Gonzalez after his podium in Germany last weekend, so isn’t yet completely out of contention.

Dixon will turn 30 in January 2026 ahead of the start of next season.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

