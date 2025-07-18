Honda share what Red Bull told them about Yuki Tsunoda and the dreaded F1 axe

Red Bull offered reassurances about Yuki Tsunoda, Honda claim

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Honda has received assurances from Red Bull that Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the team for the rest of the 2025 Formula 1 season, despite his recent dip in form.

Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull’s senior team from the third round in Japan after original recruit Liam Lawson failed to adapt to the challenging RB21. 

The Japanese driver initially impressed with points finishes in Bahrain, Miami, and Imola, but his performances have since declined, raising questions about his future at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

However, Honda Racing Corporation President Koji Watanabe insists there is no threat to Tsunoda’s seat in the short term, affirming that the agreement with Red Bull was always to retain him through the end of the season.

Honda have their say on Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda

'First of all, there is no such discussion [about replacing him during the summer break],” Watanabe told AS Web.

“In the discussions we had with Red Bull in March, we agreed to transfer Yuki to Red Bull on the basis that ‘we will not immediately start discussions about replacing him just because his performance is a little poor, but we will look at him carefully over the long term’. So we don't expect him to be replaced in the summer break.

“I know there have been a lot of rumours, but as I confirmed with the team at Silverstone, where the British Grand Prix was held this time, I want to make it clear that basically the direction is that Yuuki will race for Red Bull until the end of this season.

“I believe that this is an indication of the high expectations Red Bull has for Yuki. Those expectations remain unchanged even now, and if we can achieve results somewhere in the second half of the season, I think our possibilities will expand in the future."

Tsunoda has now gone five F1 races without finishing inside the top 10, allowing even Lawson - now back at Racing Bulls - to leapfrog him in the championship standings.

The 25-year-old’s lack of results have also left Red Bull a distant fourth in the constructors’ standings, with teammate Max Verstappen scoring 165 points out of the team’s tally of 172.

However, while Tsunoda’s dip in form is a cause of concern, Red Bull is also grappling with other issues, including the narrow operating window of the RB21 that has made the car incredibly tricky to drive.

Even Verstappen has struggled with the RB21 in recent races, with the British GP marking a new low point as he finished almost a minute down on race winner Lando Norris in fifth.

Despite that, Watanabe remains confident in Red Bull’s ability to turn around its season and insists Tsunoda must continue to work hard to improve his own form.

"If we look at it positively, I don't think Red Bull will end up like this,” he said. “I believe that they will definitely improve their fighting power and come back.

“I am aware that Red Bull still has things to improve in terms of the car. I have no doubt that Red Bull is one of the top teams.

“So I think the important thing for Yuki now is to continue to challenge in the Red Bull car, which will lead to the next step."

Although Tsunoda is expected to stay on for the remainder of the season, his long-term future remains uncertain. Red Bull’s engine partnership with Honda concludes at the end of 2025, meaning Tsunoda would need to secure a 2026 drive purely on merit.

Honda won’t have the option of placing Tsunoda at Aston Martin, its new partner team for F1’s new era, with the Silverstone-based squad having already locked down Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso for 2026.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to what Ducati engineers must do to help him at Czech MotoGP
1m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci compares himself with Nicolo Bulega: “Everything I do, I’m slower”
31m ago
Danilo Petrucci, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Toto Wolff opens up on Lewis Hamilton relationship: ‘He shows me who he dates’
47m ago
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Oscar Piastri doubts Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumours will help McLaren in F1 title race
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
2025 Czech MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops wet Practice, Jorge Martin into Q2 on return
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Honda share what Red Bull told them about Yuki Tsunoda and the dreaded F1 axe
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Other News
Commenting is back on Crash.net, sign up and join our community today!
2h ago
Join Our Community
Moto2 Results
2025 Czech Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Joe Roberts, Moto2, 2025
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals details of Jorge Martin team meeting ahead of Brno MotoGP return
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP