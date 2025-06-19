“Options” confirmed in Miguel Oliveira Yamaha MotoGP contract amid 2026 doubts

Paolo Pavesio confirms that Miguel Oliveira’s Yamaha MotoGP contract has “options” for 2026.

Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Amid uncertainty over his MotoGP future, Miguel Oliveira’s Yamaha contract has been confirmed to have “options” in it regarding the 2026 season.

Oliveira was understood to have joined the Pramac Yamaha team for this season on a two-year contract, but since the announcement of Toprak Razgatlioglu’s arrival at the team from 2026 the question of the Turkish rider’s teammate in his rookie grand prix campaign has been raised.

Oliveira’s 2025 teammate, Jack Miller, has a contract which expires at the end of this season, and so, when posing the question of who will partner Razgatlioglu next year, the logical answer has been Oliveira based on the aforementioned understanding of the details of his contract.

However, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Italian MotoGP, Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio has confirmed that there are “options” in Miguel Oliveira’s contract and indicated that the Portuguese rider is in a contest with Miller over the second seat for next year – as had previously been rumoured.

“Miguel [Oliveira] has a contract with options,” Pavesio told MotoGP.com’s Gear Up preview show in Mugello.

“What I can say about that is that his future is in his hands.

“What we want to do is offer the best we can in terms of support to both of them [Oliveira and Miller], and then if we are in the position to make a decision we’re going to make our assessment and our decision.

“We are not in a rush in any way, but we also know that before the summer break a decision has to be made – also for them.”

Pavesio also said that the second Pramac Yamaha seat for 2026, alongside Razgatlioglu, will “most probably” go to one of the current riders.

“In both cases [Oliveira or Miller] I think we will have a lot of experience,” he said.

“When somebody comes, you have to make the space and this is not something you want to do do but it’s something which is part of the game and part of the sport.

“We also want to give a bit more time to both riders to have a complete assessment, and then to make a choice and make a proposal most probably to one of the two.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

