Pedro Acosta: KTM has update for Italy MotoGP but “nothing outstanding”

Pedro Acosta says KTM has “something new” to use at the Italian Grand Prix from the Aragon MotoGP test, but warned it’s “nothing outstanding” to combat his woes.

The 21-year-old enjoyed his best weekend of the year so far last time out at the Aragon Grand Prix, with the KTM rider fourth in Sunday’s race after an early battle for the podium.

Pedro Acosta has been less than impressed with KTM’s progress in 2025, noting after the British Grand Prix that the Austrian marque needed to make steps now.

Ahead of Aragon, he said the gap between that round and the British Grand Prix was “time enough” to bring updates.

Saying on Thursday at the Italian Grand Prix that he was “quite happy” after the post-race test in Aragon, he didn’t sound optimistic of any big step being taken at Mugello by KTM.

“Well I was quite happy after the Aragon test, but it’s quite difficult after a test to take a clear conclusion because the track is much better than during the weekend,” he said.

“But anyway, let’s see. I think something new we can use here, but nothing outstanding to solve our problems.

“Let’s see if we can make a weekend like Aragon where we were constant and on top and let’s see where we can arrive in Sunday’s race.”

Unsurprisingly, replicating what he did during the Aragon round is his target for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

“We hope,” he replied when asked if past strong form at Mugello could help him to a better weekend this year.

“At the end Aragon was the first GP of the season really that we were quite strong, because, ok, we were not able to fight for the podium but I was able to make some passes at the start of the race and more or less maintain the pace.

“For this, let’s see. Here last year everything was quite ok. It’s true that Pecco, Marc, Jorge [Martin] and [Enea] Bastianini were on another level.

“But let’s try. At the end we need to put our target to try to make a weekend like Aragon, trying to be as close to the podium as possible.

“And if we can fight at the beginning of the race, this will be a good weekend already.”

