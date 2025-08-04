Tech3 MotoGP team boss rubbishes Guenther Steiner sale reports

Reports of Tech3 sale to Steiner gather pace

Guenther Steiner, 2025 Miami F1
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Miami F1
© XPB Images

Tech3 MotoGP team owner Herve Poncharal has rubbished reports that his squad has been sold to former Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner.

Steiner’s links to the Tech3 team has been ongoing since May’s British Grand Prix, after the former Haas F1 boss was spotted at the Silverstone event.

In the ensuing weeks, Poncharal confirmed that talks between himself and Steiner over the latter investing in Tech3 had taken place.

“There are quite a few people [interested] from various places, from Formula 1,” Poncharal said in early June.

“But there is a name that is always coming out [in the media], and it’s Gunether Steiner.

“He has a lot of experience in motorsport. But at the moment, it’s only talk and people explaining to me what their vision is, what they would like to do.

“It could be coming as an investor, as a partner, a minority shareholder, helping with the sponsorship.

“I also have some proposals to eventually buy out Tech3, to run the team, with me helping them to do the transition.”

Over the weekend, a report from es.motorsport.com claimed Steiner and the Apex group are now close to finalising a €20 million acquisition of the Tech3 squad.

Italian publication GPOne has now published a response from Poncharal on these reports, where the Frenchman dismisses them as “fake news”.

“This is absolutely fake news,” he said.

“We are talking, as you know. But nothing was signed. I’ve never made a secret of the fact that discussions are taking place.

“But I’m very annoyed by these new rumours and speculation. I don’t want to go into that detail because there’s no news to report.”

At 68 years old, it is thought that paddock stalwart Poncharal is looking to scale back his presence in MotoGP.

Earlier this year, he stood down as president of IRTA (the international race teams’ association) and was replaced by LCR team boss Lucio Cecchinello.

That was announced during the British Grand Prix weekend, when rumours of Steiner’s involvement in Tech3 emerged.

The takeover of MotoGP by F1 owner Liberty Media has caught the attention of the industry and the investment potential the two-wheel series may hold as the US media giant’s influence takes hold.

Last year, Liberty confirmed that seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton had expressed interest in investing in a MotoGP team upon news of the company’s takeover.

He had also been linked to investment in KTM earlier this year amid its uncertainty stemming from its major financial crisis.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
BSB star seals double win in Northern Irish Superbike race
6m ago
Danny Kent, McAMS Yamaha, 2025 Brands BSB
BSB News
Tommy Bridewell update on 'suspected broken pelvis' after massive BSB crash
30m ago
Tommy Bridewell
MotoGP News
Tech3 MotoGP team boss rubbishes Guenther Steiner sale reports
51m ago
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Miami F1
RR News
Michael Dunlop an entry for Classic TT Formula One race, but no bike finalised
1h ago
Michael Dunlop, Classic TT 2019
F1 News
Zak Brown claims F1 “in a better place” without Christian Horner
1h ago
Zak Brown and Christian Horner aimed digs at each other

More News

BSB News
A BSB veteran has been ruled out of Thruxton due to injury
1h ago
BSB
F1 Feature
Charles Leclerc’s 27 pole positions scrutinised - is awful record his fault?
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Aston Martin tech chief finally starts work after Ferrari dispute resolved
2h ago
Aston Martin scored their best result of 2025 in Hungary
F1 News
Ferrari reject conspiracy theory but can't explain odd Charles Leclerc issue
3h ago
Charles Leclerc nursed his ailing Ferrari home
F1 News
"Elephant in the room” confronted as Lewis Hamilton battles to adapt at Ferrari
3h ago
v