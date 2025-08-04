A BSB veteran has been ruled out of Thruxton due to injury

The British Superbike Championship round at Thruxton will be missing a veteran of the series.

Lee Jackson will not be present for this weekend’s round due to an injury.

His team, DAO Racing Honda, confirmed in a social media announcement: "Due to injuries sustained during Race Three at Brands Hatch in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Lee Jackson will not be fit to compete in round six at Thruxton this weekend.

"The team wish Lee a smooth and speedy recovery.

"Further announcements from the team will be released in due course."

DAO Racing have not yet clarified if they will name a replacement for Jackson.

His injury is also unconfirmed although, after he crashed at Brands Hatch, there was talk of a foot problem.

Jackson confirmed post-race at Brands Hatch: "I’ll be working hard in the next two weeks to get my foot back to normal and back on track."

However, despite his hard work, Jackson will be missing from the sixth round of the 2025 BSB season in Hampshire.

Jackson also said after his crash last time out: "Coming into Sunday I knew we had a bit more pace and this morning I managed to finish P8 which I was really happy with, one position back off where my best has been this year, then unfortunately in the last race I got caught out running a bit wide.

"a bit too much lean angle in the last corner I had a massive high side, so I’m really sorry to the team as the bike’s taken a bit of a beating.

"I’ve taken a bit of a beating, but we just need a bit of momentum now to get the job done and just keep progressing through the year."

The 30-year-old has 137 BSB races under his belt, and two victories.

But he hasn’t been a front runner since joining DAO Racing at the start of this year.

A pair of P8 finishes, at Oulton Park and Brands Hatch, are the best he has done so far.