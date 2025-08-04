The top 20 starters for the three-lap Formula One race at the 2025 Classic TT has been revealed, with Michael Dunlop on the entry list without a bike currently.

August sees the return of racing on the 37.75-mile Mountain Course on the Isle of Man, with the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix running in tandem at the end of the month.

The entry lists for all of the classes announced have proven to be stacked with talent, and the Formula One race for classic Superbikes is no exception.

Leading the field will be Manx rider Nathan Harrison, who will campaign a Kawasaki ZXR750 for Greenall Racing in the class.

He will be followed by Dominic Herbertson, also on a ZXR750, for BHR Racing and then the first of the big hitters in the class in third.

Mike Browne won last year’s Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix on a Ducati 916, and will one again ride the Italian bike for the Key Racing outfit.

Jamie Coward will go from fourth on a Greenall Racing ZXR750 Kawasaki, with Craig Neve fifth on another ZXR750 for Callmac Scaffolding.

Michael Dunlop is due to set off from sixth, though the 33-time Isle of Man TT winner has not finalised his machinery for the class.

Dunlop did have a Ducati 916 with him at the Manx Grand Prix for last year’s classic bike races, but suffered problems with it throughout the event.

He was a non-starter in the shortened one-lap Classic Superbike race, won by Browne.

David Johnson will go from seventh on a Kawasaki ZXR750, with no one seeded at eighth currently - though this spot has been reserved for three-time TT winner Davey Todd.

Rob Hodson on a Ducati 916 and Paul Jordan on a Kawasaki ZXR750 complete the top 10.

Brian McCormack follows at 11th on a ZXR750, with Ian Hutchinson next on another Kawasaki. Michael Sweeney and Julian Trummer follow on more ZXR750s.

Shaun Anderson is on the only Norton in the top 20 currently at 15th, while a gap is in place at 16th currently.

The final top 20 spots are filled by Barry Furber on a Suzuki GSXR750, Joe Yeardsley on a ZXR750, Michael Evans on a GSXR750 and Amalric Blanc on a ZXR750.