Honda rider Tommy Bridewell says he has been given “the all clear” from a suspected broken pelvis following a massive crash at the recent Brands Hatch British Superbike round.

Bridewell, the 2023 series champion, was flicked from his Honda Superbike as he came out of Clearways during Race 2 at the 25-27 July Brands Hatch round.

He was forced to withdraw from the final race, in which Honda team-mate Andrew Irwin also suffered a nasty accident.

Following the Brands meeting, Bridewell was suspected to have broken his pelvis from the highside.

But further scans have revealed he has only suffered bruising.

A brief statement posted on Instagram read: “Just an update on my condition after a suspected broken pelvis from my Brands Hatch crash.

“After more X-rays and scans, we have the all-clear: no fractures, just bruising, thankfully.

“Alpinestars and HJC Helmets, I’m so grateful to be supported by you. The best in the business.”

It’s unclear yet if Bridewell will be able to participate in this weekend’s Thruxton round of the BSB.

After the opening five rounds of the 2025 BSB campaign, Bridewell sits sixth in the points.

Earlier on Monday, another BSB veteran in Lee Jackson was confirmed as an absentee for this weekend’s Thruxton round.

The DAO Racing Honda rider crashed during the Brands meeting and suffered an apparent foot injury.

The team is yet to confirm a replacement.