Aston Martin tech chief finally starts work after Ferrari dispute resolved

Aston Martin's new chief technical officer finally starts work after legal issue with Ferrari resolved.

Aston Martin scored their best result of 2025 in Hungary
Aston Martin scored their best result of 2025 in Hungary

Enrico Cardile has finally been allowed to start work as Aston Martin’s new chief technical officer after a long-running legal dispute with Ferrari was resolved.

The Italian, who was previously Ferrari’s chassis technical director, was announced as having signed for Aston Martin last summer but the Italian outfit won a court case in Italy that blocked him from starting work at his new F1 team.

Ferrari initially wanted Cardile to observe a full year of gardening leave but made Aston Martin wait even longer to use their new signing.

This was after Ferrari successfully claimed Cardile had broken the terms of his non-compete clause by starting to engage with his new employer before the gardening leave period had concluded.

A resolution to the legal issue has now been found, freeing up Cardile to get to work at Aston Martin and boost their expanding technical department headed up by F1 design legend Adrian Newey.

“We are pleased that a resolution has been found and that Enrico can move forward with the team as we look to 2026 and beyond as our Chief Technical Officer, leading our design and technical functions at the AMR Technology Campus,” an Aston Martin spokesperson confirmed to Crash.net on Monday.

Cardile will work under Newey 

Cardile will work directly under Newey, who himself started work at Aston Martin in March after quitting Red Bull.

Newey has been largely focused on designing Aston Martin’s car for F1’s rules reset in 2026, which features new technical and power unit regulations.

Cardile’s arrival coincides with the start of F1’s summer shutdown in August following the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Aston Martin enjoyed their best result of the 2025 season.

Fernando Alonso took a season-best fifth while Lance Stroll finished seventh to lift Aston Martin up to sixth place in the constructors’ championship. 

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

