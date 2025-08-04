Charles Leclerc has defended Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton following his poor weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton’s difficult start to life at Ferrari continued in Hungary as he slumped to a 12th place finish, having been eliminated from the second part of qualifying at one of his best circuits.

Lewis Hamilton said he was “just useless” and suggested Ferrari should “change driver” after he only managed 12th on the grid while his teammate Leclerc took the team’s first grand prix pole position of the season.

But Leclerc, who would go on to finish Sunday’s race fourth, fully expects Hamilton to bounce back during the second half of the 2025 F1 season.

“At the end we are one team, and as much as I want to finish in front of Lewis, I want both of us to be successful, and Ferrari to be successful,” Charles Leclerc said.

“Obviously this weekend has been a tough one for Lewis, but I have no doubt it's a one-off, and I'm sure the second part of the season will be a lot more positive.”

Hamilton has also found support from Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, and former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who said the 40-year-old Briton “will always be the GOAT [Greatest of All Time].”

Charles Leclerc rues lost victory in Hungary

Leclerc controlled the early stages of Sunday’s grand prix but dramatically faded in the final stint and was overhauled by both McLarens and George Russell's Mercedes.

The Monegasque described his car as “undriveable” after his Ferrari developed an as-yet unidentified chassis problem which caused him to haemorrhage lap time.

Leclerc fears Ferrari’s best chance of winning a grand prix this season may have just passed them by.

“I don't think we are going into the second half of the season thinking that we can win anywhere, and that's what makes the frustration even bigger, because we knew that this was one opportunity probably over the season and we had to take it, but unfortunately with this issue we couldn't do much,” he said.

Leclerc predicted via team radio, while running in third, that he wouldn’t be able to cling onto a podium.

His prediction was right, due to the problem to his SF-25, as George Russell overtook.

Russell was left speculating about whether Ferrari were trying to avoid a disqualification for plank wear on Leclerc’s car.

Plank wear is among the several issues at Ferrari this season, and was a dreadful reminder of their double-DQ in China.