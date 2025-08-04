Jack Miller hints at next MotoGP contract after Suzuka 8 Hours with Yamaha

Miller was on the podium at the 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours

Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours
Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours
© Yamaha

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller says “I definitely want” a Suzuka 8 Hours return in 2026 with the Japanese manufacturer, following a podium finish last weekend.

The four-time MotoGP race winner was chosen to form part of Yamaha’s works effort at the 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours alongside World Superbike star Andrea Locatelli and Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

Despite two crashes on the run-up to the race, Jack Miller pushed hard for victory in a tense battle that ultimately went the way of Honda and fellow MotoGP star Johann Zarco.

Second marked Miller’s first podium at the iconic endurance event in what was also his second start.

Jack Miller MotoGP future is uncertain

Still facing an uncertain MotoGP future as his place at the Pramac Yamaha squad is yet to be secured, Miller is already looking to a 2026 Suzuka campaign with the Japanese marque.

“Of course, I wanted to win, but my, we were up against strong competition,” he said in a Yamaha team debrief after the 8 Hours.

“Still, second place is nice. It was a great day for me, for Nakasuga-san and for Locatelli.

“The conditions were hot and extremely difficult, but we managed the race with almost no mistakes.

“Even with that, we couldn't catch our rivals, so we need to get stronger and faster, and then come back to the Suzuka 8 Hours and win.

“This was my second time riding in the 8 Hours, and I got on the podium. Nakasuga-san told me that the view from the podium is amazing, since he's seen it several times, and he was right!

“It was truly beautiful. But what I really want is the bigger one, the winner's trophy.

“That thing really made me jealous! But honestly, to ride in the 8 Hours for Yamaha was a wonderful experience.

“I could feel Yamaha's philosophy of constantly progressing, and it was an honour to have Yamaha President Shitara join us today.

“The whole team's work was impressive, and the fans welcomed us warmly.

“I definitely want to participate in the 8 Hours again as a Yamaha rider and get my hands on that big trophy.”

Miller is out of contract in MotoGP at the end of the season, with Pramac giving away one seat already to World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Current team-mate Miguel Oliveira has a contract for 2026, but Miller appears favourite to stay after the opening 12 rounds of 2025.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
"Elephant in the room” confronted as Lewis Hamilton battles to adapt at Ferrari
22m ago
v
MotoGP News
Jack Miller hints at next MotoGP contract after Suzuka 8 Hours with Yamaha
25m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours
MotoGP Feature
Yamaha rider lets slip intriguing whispers about V4 prototype development
34m ago
Augusto Fernandez, Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc makes Lewis Hamilton prediction as Ferrari woe rumbles on
1h ago
Leclerc, Hamilton
MotoGP News
MotoGP confirms C14 test for 100% non-fossil fuel
1h ago
MotoGP exhaust, flame.

More News

Le Mans News
Lamborghini puts 2026 IMSA GTP programme “on hold”
2h ago
Lamborghini SC63
F1 News
Lando Norris reveals mental toll of F1 title race: “It takes a lot out of you”
2h ago
Lando Norris
NASCAR News
Kyle Larson launches expletive-laden tirade in frustrating NASCAR Iowa race
2h ago
NASCAR start
RR News
Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd hints at Suzuka 8 Hours return after “awesome” debut
3h ago
Davey Todd, Suzuka 8 Hours 2025
NASCAR News
“We needed to win a race” - William Byron on ending NASCAR victory drought
3h ago
William Byron