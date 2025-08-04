Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller says “I definitely want” a Suzuka 8 Hours return in 2026 with the Japanese manufacturer, following a podium finish last weekend.

The four-time MotoGP race winner was chosen to form part of Yamaha’s works effort at the 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours alongside World Superbike star Andrea Locatelli and Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

Despite two crashes on the run-up to the race, Jack Miller pushed hard for victory in a tense battle that ultimately went the way of Honda and fellow MotoGP star Johann Zarco.

Second marked Miller’s first podium at the iconic endurance event in what was also his second start.

Jack Miller MotoGP future is uncertain

Still facing an uncertain MotoGP future as his place at the Pramac Yamaha squad is yet to be secured, Miller is already looking to a 2026 Suzuka campaign with the Japanese marque.

“Of course, I wanted to win, but my, we were up against strong competition,” he said in a Yamaha team debrief after the 8 Hours.

“Still, second place is nice. It was a great day for me, for Nakasuga-san and for Locatelli.

“The conditions were hot and extremely difficult, but we managed the race with almost no mistakes.

“Even with that, we couldn't catch our rivals, so we need to get stronger and faster, and then come back to the Suzuka 8 Hours and win.

“This was my second time riding in the 8 Hours, and I got on the podium. Nakasuga-san told me that the view from the podium is amazing, since he's seen it several times, and he was right!

“It was truly beautiful. But what I really want is the bigger one, the winner's trophy.

“That thing really made me jealous! But honestly, to ride in the 8 Hours for Yamaha was a wonderful experience.

“I could feel Yamaha's philosophy of constantly progressing, and it was an honour to have Yamaha President Shitara join us today.

“The whole team's work was impressive, and the fans welcomed us warmly.

“I definitely want to participate in the 8 Hours again as a Yamaha rider and get my hands on that big trophy.”

Miller is out of contract in MotoGP at the end of the season, with Pramac giving away one seat already to World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Current team-mate Miguel Oliveira has a contract for 2026, but Miller appears favourite to stay after the opening 12 rounds of 2025.