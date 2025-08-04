MotoGP confirms C14 test for 100% non-fossil fuel

MotoGP to use ‘young carbon’ test to verify use of 100% non-fossil fuel from 2027.

MotoGP has officially confirmed that the C14 test, a method used to measure the proportion of ‘young carbon’, will be used to verify the non-fossil origin of fuels required from 2027 onwards.

The 100% non-fossil initiative, which it is hoped will inspire the use of MotoGP as a test bed for future green fuels, will coincide with the introduction of 850cc engines and the switch to Pirelli tyres.

MotoGP began its transition from fossil fuels last year by requiring fuel of at least 40% non-fossil origin.

To ensure compliance with the 2027 100% rule, MotoGP has chosen the C14 test, which works by analysing the presence of carbon-14, a shorter-lived isotope absent in fossil fuels.

“From 2027, fuel in all Grand Prix classes will be 100% non-fossil. It has now been agreed that the 100% non-fossil nature of these fuels will be assessed via the C14 test,” announced a statement from the Grand Prix Commission.

The method compares the ratio of C14 to total carbon with that of modern atmospheric levels.

Fossil fuels contain negligible C14 due to the isotope’s decay over time.

Any fuel with a C14 content matching the atmosphere, within a defined tolerance, will qualify as non-fossil.

Two different types of fuel sources are eligible for MotoGP under the C14 test:

• Bio-fuels i.e. fuels obtained from bio sources.
• E-fuels obtained by direct atmosphere CO2-capturing.

MotoGP fuel suppliers are yet to confirm which option they plan to use.

