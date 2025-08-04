BSB star seals double win in Northern Irish Superbike race

One-time grand prix champion and current British Superbike star Danny Kent won both of the Open Invitation races at the GO Classic Bike Festival in Northern Ireland.

Kent, who races for the McAMS Yamaha team in BSB, made the trip to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in County Down last weekend to compete in the Open Invitation event.

The former grand prix rider - who won the Moto3 title in 2015 - took victory in last Sunday’s opening Superbike contest.

He bested Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell by just over three seconds in mixed conditions.

But Kent was forced into a fightback in the second race after a poor launch, which he later claimed was a result of him not realising it was a quick start procedure.

Despite the error, Kent was still able to come away with the win.

He would back that up with another in the second race, this time in more dominant fashion over Campbell by almost eight seconds.

Kent wasn’t the only BSB star in action at Bishopscourt last weekend.

Storm Stacey took a double rostrum in the Superbike races, while winning the second Supersport contest of Race 1 winner Richard Cooper.

Reigning BSB champion Kyle Ryde was also present at the event, taking three wins in the GP250 contest on a Yamaha TZ250.

Ryde set a new lap record in the process on the two-stroke bike.

All three will be back in race action this weekend at Thruxton for the sixth round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

Ryde currently sits second on the OMG Racing Yamaha on 188 points, 34 adrift of championship leader Bradley Ray.

Kent is fifth in the points for McAMS Yamaha on 118, while Stacey is just inside the top 10 on 80 points for Bathams BMW.