BSB star seals double win in Northern Irish Superbike race

Danny Kent won twice at Bishopscourt

Danny Kent, McAMS Yamaha, 2025 Brands BSB
Danny Kent, McAMS Yamaha, 2025 Brands BSB
© McAMS Yamaha

One-time grand prix champion and current British Superbike star Danny Kent won both of the Open Invitation races at the GO Classic Bike Festival in Northern Ireland.

Kent, who races for the McAMS Yamaha team in BSB, made the trip to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in County Down last weekend to compete in the Open Invitation event.

The former grand prix rider - who won the Moto3 title in 2015 - took victory in last Sunday’s opening Superbike contest.

He bested Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell by just over three seconds in mixed conditions.

But Kent was forced into a fightback in the second race after a poor launch, which he later claimed was a result of him not realising it was a quick start procedure.

Despite the error, Kent was still able to come away with the win.

He would back that up with another in the second race, this time in more dominant fashion over Campbell by almost eight seconds.

Kent wasn’t the only BSB star in action at Bishopscourt last weekend.

Storm Stacey took a double rostrum in the Superbike races, while winning the second Supersport contest of Race 1 winner Richard Cooper.

Reigning BSB champion Kyle Ryde was also present at the event, taking three wins in the GP250 contest on a Yamaha TZ250.

Ryde set a new lap record in the process on the two-stroke bike.

All three will be back in race action this weekend at Thruxton for the sixth round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

Ryde currently sits second on the OMG Racing Yamaha on 188 points, 34 adrift of championship leader Bradley Ray.

Kent is fifth in the points for McAMS Yamaha on 118, while Stacey is just inside the top 10 on 80 points for Bathams BMW.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
BSB star seals double win in Northern Irish Superbike race
5m ago
Danny Kent, McAMS Yamaha, 2025 Brands BSB
BSB News
Tommy Bridewell update on 'suspected broken pelvis' after massive BSB crash
29m ago
Tommy Bridewell
MotoGP News
Tech3 MotoGP team boss rubbishes Guenther Steiner sale reports
49m ago
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Miami F1
RR News
Michael Dunlop an entry for Classic TT Formula One race, but no bike finalised
1h ago
Michael Dunlop, Classic TT 2019
F1 News
Zak Brown claims F1 “in a better place” without Christian Horner
1h ago
Zak Brown and Christian Horner aimed digs at each other

More News

BSB News
A BSB veteran has been ruled out of Thruxton due to injury
1h ago
BSB
F1 Feature
Charles Leclerc’s 27 pole positions scrutinised - is awful record his fault?
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Aston Martin tech chief finally starts work after Ferrari dispute resolved
2h ago
Aston Martin scored their best result of 2025 in Hungary
F1 News
Ferrari reject conspiracy theory but can't explain odd Charles Leclerc issue
3h ago
Charles Leclerc nursed his ailing Ferrari home
F1 News
"Elephant in the room” confronted as Lewis Hamilton battles to adapt at Ferrari
3h ago
v