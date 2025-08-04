Three-time Isle of Man TT winner Davey Todd has hinted at a return to the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2026 after what he described as an “awesome” debut last weekend.

The road racing star was called up by the AutoRace Ube Racing outfit to try out for a seat on its Suzuka 8 Hours team last week after full-time rider Hannes Soomer was injured in early July.

Todd was pitted against Spanish Superbike Championship rider Ivo Lopez during the Suzuka test day last Wednesday to see who would win the final spot on the No.76 BMW M1000RR.

That honour ultimately went to Todd, who partnered former World Superbike and MotoGP rider Loris Baz, as well as Naomichi Uramoto.

The squad qualified third on the grid, but would drop to sixth a the chequered flag after a difficult second half to the race on Sunday for the No.76.

The team said afterwards on social media: “We were aiming for the podium, so this result wasn't entirely satisfying.

“But the team, all staff, and supporters worked hard together in the extremely hot and humid conditions in Suzuka.

“I'd like to thank all three riders for completing the race in such tough conditions. Naomichi Uramoto, Loris Baz, Davey Todd.”

In a brief social media video posted as he was heading home from Suzuka Todd hinted at a comeback in 2026.

“Thanks you to Suzuka for such an awesome time. See you next year, definitely,” he said.

The team added in a post attached to the video: “With a sudden call-up and just a bit of practice, he faced the scorching heat of the race.

“He gave it his all, and we truly appreciate his efforts. Thank you, Davey!”

The No.76 AutoRace Ube Racing team finished just one spot behind the factory BMW effort, after it was hampered by crashes and a broken footrest.

The 46th running of the Suzuka 8 Hours was won by Team HRC, whose fourth successive victory came at the hands of Johann Zarco after a thrilling late duel with fellow MotoGP star Jack Miller on the factory Yamaha.