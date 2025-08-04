Three-time World Superbike champion Troy Bayliss has suffered multiple injuries following an incident on Sunday.

The Australian revealed on his Instagram account on Monday that he had been involved in an incident which has left him with injuries to seven of his ribs, his collarbone as well as a punctured lung.

Scant details on the full nature of Bayliss’ injuries, as well as the cause, have been given by the World Superbike legend.

In a brief post on his Instagram, Bayliss wrote: “Went for a spin in the meat wagon (ambulance) yesterday.

“Thanks to the people who spotted me having a sleep on the track. [I’ve injured] seven ribs, punctured lung and collarbone [injured], and just beat up.”

Bayliss has already battled injury woes this year, revealing in June that he had broken his left ankle.

He was unable to ride motorcycles until 21 July, when he posted about his return.

Over the weekend, Bayliss had posted about riding dirt bikes. It’s not clear if this led to his latest injury dramas.

Troy Bayliss competed in World Superbikes full-time from 2000 until 2002, and again from 2006 to 2008 with Ducati, before making a brief return as a stand-in with the Italian marque for the injured Davide Giugliano.

The Australian won his first world title in 2001 and narrowly missed out again in 2002 in a thrilling Imola showdown with Colin Edwards.

In 2003 he made the move to MotoGP with Ducati, scoring four podiums over the next two seasons before switching to Honda machinery in 2005.

At the end of that season he returned to World Superbikes, again with Ducati, and won the title in 2006.

That same year, he made a one-off appearance with Ducati in MotoGP at the Valencia Grand Prix and won.

His final World Superbike title followed in 2008, after which he retired. Following his brief two-round return in 2015, Bayliss spent several seasons racing in the Australian Superbike Championship.

His son Olly Bayliss currently competes in World Supersport, and recently has completed outings in British Supersport.