World Superbike legend suffers multiple injuries after incident

Troy Bayliss hurt in riding incident

Troy Bayliss
Troy Bayliss
© Instagram

Three-time World Superbike champion Troy Bayliss has suffered multiple injuries following an incident on Sunday.

The Australian revealed on his Instagram account on Monday that he had been involved in an incident which has left him with injuries to seven of his ribs, his collarbone as well as a punctured lung.

Scant details on the full nature of Bayliss’ injuries, as well as the cause, have been given by the World Superbike legend.

In a brief post on his Instagram, Bayliss wrote: “Went for a spin in the meat wagon (ambulance) yesterday.

“Thanks to the people who spotted me having a sleep on the track. [I’ve injured] seven ribs, punctured lung and collarbone [injured], and just beat up.”

Bayliss has already battled injury woes this year, revealing in June that he had broken his left ankle.

He was unable to ride motorcycles until 21 July, when he posted about his return.

Over the weekend, Bayliss had posted about riding dirt bikes. It’s not clear if this led to his latest injury dramas.

Troy Bayliss competed in World Superbikes full-time from 2000 until 2002, and again from 2006 to 2008 with Ducati, before making a brief return as a stand-in with the Italian marque for the injured Davide Giugliano.

The Australian won his first world title in 2001 and narrowly missed out again in 2002 in a thrilling Imola showdown with Colin Edwards.

In 2003 he made the move to MotoGP with Ducati, scoring four podiums over the next two seasons before switching to Honda machinery in 2005.

At the end of that season he returned to World Superbikes, again with Ducati, and won the title in 2006.

That same year, he made a one-off appearance with Ducati in MotoGP at the Valencia Grand Prix and won.

His final World Superbike title followed in 2008, after which he retired. Following his brief two-round return in 2015, Bayliss spent several seasons racing in the Australian Superbike Championship.

His son Olly Bayliss currently competes in World Supersport, and recently has completed outings in British Supersport.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari reject conspiracy theory but can't explain odd Charles Leclerc issue
10m ago
Charles Leclerc nursed his ailing Ferrari home
F1 News
"Elephant in the room” confronted as Lewis Hamilton battles to adapt at Ferrari
26m ago
v
MotoGP News
Jack Miller hints at next MotoGP contract after Suzuka 8 Hours with Yamaha
29m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours
MotoGP Feature
Yamaha rider lets slip intriguing whispers about V4 prototype development
38m ago
Augusto Fernandez, Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc makes Lewis Hamilton prediction as Ferrari woe rumbles on
1h ago
Leclerc, Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP confirms C14 test for 100% non-fossil fuel
1h ago
MotoGP exhaust, flame.
Le Mans News
Lamborghini puts 2026 IMSA GTP programme “on hold”
2h ago
Lamborghini SC63
F1 News
Lando Norris reveals mental toll of F1 title race: “It takes a lot out of you”
2h ago
Lando Norris
NASCAR News
Kyle Larson launches expletive-laden tirade in frustrating NASCAR Iowa race
2h ago
NASCAR start
RR News
Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd hints at Suzuka 8 Hours return after “awesome” debut
3h ago
Davey Todd, Suzuka 8 Hours 2025