Damon Hill raises retirement question to Lewis Hamilton: “It gets harder”

“It’s tough to know when it’s time. Another year? It gets harder. Maybe a good holiday is needed?”

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill warned Lewis Hamilton that another year at Ferrari would only be “harder” after the seven-time champion had endured a tough Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton had one of his most difficult weekends in F1 at Hungaroring. 

He was knocked out in Q2 and endured a subdued race, finishing outside the top 10.

Hamilton’s poor performance resulted in two peculiar interviews with Sky Sports.

After qualifying, Hamilton described himself as “absolutely useless” and suggested Ferrari should consider changing drivers.

Hamilton’s abject demeanour continued after a tough grand prix.

The seven-time world champion was asked about his previous comments.

Hamilton responded with a cryptic answer, hinting that things are happening behind the scenes at Ferrari.

Giving his view of the race, Hill said it was “sad to see” Hamilton so “downhearted”.

The former Williams driver also conceded that it’s “tough to know when it’s time" to end your F1 career, suggesting another year will only be more difficult for Hamilton.

“Just seen the race. Good race. The way we like it,” Hill wrote on his X account.

“Bit of a brave move by Oscar. Could have ended… differently! Sad to see Sir Lewis so downhearted.

“It’s tough to know when it’s time. Another year? It gets harder. Maybe a good holiday is needed?”

Is Hamilton questioning his F1 future?

Lewis Hamilton has suffered back-to-back disappointing weekends to end the first half of the season.

He was knocked out in Q1 twice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

However, Hamilton recovered into the top 10 with an impressive strategy call.

While this weekend in Hungary was one to forget, is it an overreaction considering his recent form?

Before Spa, Hamilton had out-qualified teammate Charles Leclerc in three of the previous four races.

Hamilton had the pace to take pole at the British GP, and should have finished on the podium.

Hamilton has consistently emphasised that changes need to be made behind the scenes to turn Ferrari into a title contender.

He will surely see out another year at Ferrari in 2026 before weighing up his F1 future. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

