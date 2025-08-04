McLaren again proved why they’re F1’s dominant force by claiming another 1-2 finish at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris perfectly executed a one-stop strategy to cut teammate Oscar Piastri's lead down to nine points.

Piastri was put on a two-stop strategy, as the battle for the race victory was between the Australian and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc’s hand was forced by McLaren.

If he hadn’t made his second pit stop, they would have undercut him with Piastri, giving them a 1-2 finish regardless.

Piastri’s focus on Leclerc proved futile, as the Ferrari driver was forced to manage a chassis issue in the closing laps.

For McLaren, it’s their fourth 1-2 finish in a row.

The current record for consecutive 1-2 finishes in F1 is five, held by Ferrari and Mercedes.

Most 1-2 finishes in a row

5 - Mercedes (Belgium 1952 to Netherlands 1952)

5 - Ferrari (Hungary 2002 to Japan 2002)

5 - Mercedes (Malaysia 2014 to Monaco 2014)

5 - Mercedes (USA 2015 to Australia 2016)

5 - Mercedes (Australia 2019 to Spain 2019)

In recent F1 history, Mercedes have been closest to breaking the record.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas had five consecutive 1-2 finishes in 2019.

It finally ended at the Monaco Grand Prix, as Bottas finished third.

Mercedes had to double-stack their cars due to a Safety Car, dropping the Finn behind Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was penalised for an unsafe release, but Bottas lost another place after he was called into the pit lane one lap later so Mercedes could check for damage.

Bottas would ultimately finish third, behind Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

McLaren will be confident of moving level with Mercedes and Ferrari at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Zandvoort is a high-downforce F1 circuit, and if conditions are scorching hot, it seems inevitable that they will make it five in a row.

McLaren’s reliability has also been impressive this year, allowing Piastri to finish every race in the points.

Norris’ only DNF was in Canada after he ran into the back of his teammate.