Kyle Larson unleashed a furious, expletive-filled rant over team radio during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Iowa Speedway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver endured one of his worst results of the 2025 season in Iowa as he languished down in 28th place, more than 20 seconds behind race winner and teammate William Byron.

Starting third on the grid, Larson banged wheels with the other Hendrick Chevrolet of Chase Elliott twice in the early part of the race, much to the frustration of the 33-year-old.

Frustrations mounted with 99 laps to go when Christopher Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota snapped loose and clipped the side of Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet, nearly sending him into the wall.

This prompted the 2021 Cup Series champion to shout over the team radio, as he rallied against what he felt was a complete lack of respect from his rivals.

“F**k every single motherf***ing a**hole. God damn it! How much f****** room do I have to leave people? … I’ve been quiet for 45 minutes… I’ve been trying to be a good teammate, a good competitor, and it hasn’t gotten me anywhere for the last f***ing hour.”

Larson also had to pit for repairs later in the race after getting collected in a crash, further compounding his frustrations.

After the Iowa round, the 33-year-old still sits third in the standings but has now slipped 45 points behind championship leader Byron with just three more races to go in the ‘regular season’.