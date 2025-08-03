Lewis Hamilton has denied he’s lost his “love of racing” after a miserable weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion endured a disappointing race at the Hungaroring, finishing outside the points.

Hamilton could not make any progress from 12th on the grid, ultimately finishing where he had started.

The 40-year-old started the race on the hard tyres before a late switch to the mediums.

However, Hamilton was caught up in traffic and was unable to move up the order.

Hamilton hit the headlines on Saturday for his qualifying remarks.

Talking to Sky Sports after his Q2 exit, Hamilton called himself “absolutely useless” and said that Ferrari should consider changing drivers.

When asked about his comments 24 hours later, particularly about Ferrari changing drivers, he replied: “Not particularly, when you have a feeling you have a feeling.

“There’s a lot going on in the background that is not great.”

Hamilton was then asked: “Have you lost your love of racing?”

Hamilton made clear that he still loves F1 racing by saying: “No, I still love racing.”

Stefano Domenicali, the F1 CEO and a former Ferrari boss, weighed into the situation.

“First of all, Lewis is a jewel, he is an incredible athlete," Domenicali told Sky.

"No matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I’m pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here.

“He wants to achieve his eighth title, and he will triumph again.

"So, stay with Lewis and he will do a great race, and be very, very strong after the summer."

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, who has known Hamilton since he was an aspiring driver, also leapt to his defence.

Vasseur insisted that Hamilton could get back to his best and did not read too much into his dramatic 'useless' comment.

Toto Wolff, who oversaw six of Hamilton's seven titles at Mercedes, was also asked about his friend's struggles.

Wolff responded by telling Hamilton to remind himself that he is the greatest F1 driver ever.

He even admitted that Hamilton, now a rival, could win the elusive eighth title if he has a competitive car in 2026 or beyond.

Hamilton’s tough Ferrari F1 season

Lewis Hamilton on track in Hungary

Overall, it’s been a difficult season for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.

Going into the campaign, there was high optimism for both parties.

Ferrari had just finished second in the constructors’ championship, 14 points behind McLaren.

While Hamilton was coming off the back of his worst season in F1, a switch to Ferrari was thought to give him a much-needed boost.

However, Ferrari have underdelivered with the SF-25.

It has scored just five podiums in the hands of Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton’s only high point of the year was his sprint race victory at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Since then, Hamilton hasn’t finished inside the top three in a grand prix.