Max Verstappen thinks he knows why Lewis Hamilton did not show up to the stewards room after the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The FIA announced during the race their intention to investigate an incident between old rivals Verstappen and Hamilton.

Verstappen nipped past Hamilton at Turn 4 in a battle over P11 which caught the stewards’ eye.

But they later opted to give a ‘no further action’ verdict.

Verstappen was present to hear their view, but Hamilton opted not to show up.

Hamilton was never the driver under investigation. But Verstappen thinks his absence was because he did not deem the incident unfair.

Verstappen explained the incident: "I went for a move at the inside. Of course it's a fast corner, but with downforce you're a bit more under control anyway.

"I think he realised very late that I was up the inside there, so then he turned out of it a little bit and then course went off the track.

"And that was it. Yeah, we didn't touch, nothing happened."

Max Verstappen: 'Difficult to understand' FIA investigation

Max Verstappen

He added: “So, for me, it's a bit difficult to understand why we have the investigation after the race.

"We explained our side - well, Lewis is not there, but we explained our sides of the story.

“I don't think Lewis actually felt a lot for it because if he really felt something for it, then of course he's there in the stewards room, right?”

Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton endured a dreadful F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver finished ninth and concluded his round by insisting he would be a key part of internal discussions to improve the RB21.

The Ferrari driver issued another worrying interview, 24 hours after calling himself ‘useless’ and insisting his team should replace him. Hamilton was cryptic in his explanation.

Verstappen continued: "I think both of us didn't have the best of weekends anyway, so that's just one little thing.

"The more important thing is that we have to look at our performance, which was not good.”