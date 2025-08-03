An incident involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will be investigated after the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton with an audacious move into Turn 4 as the great rivals battled over 11th place but the seven-time world champion was forced wide in the process.

The pair almost came to blows at the apex of the corner before Hamilton ran over the kerb and onto the run-off area, enabling Verstappen to sneak past and move himself up the order.

The FIA stewards announced the incident would be investigated during the race, before later confirming it would be looked at following the conclusion of the 70-lap grand prix.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton await FIA decision

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen also clashed at last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix but with more dramatic consequences, with Verstappen sent airborne after colliding with Hamilton at Turn 1.

Anthony Davidson reminded F1 fans of the wording for overtaking rules.

“The overtaking car on the inside of a corner must have its front axel at least alongside the mirror of the other car, prior to and at the apex,” Davidson read.

His Sky Sports colleague Martin Brundle speculated that the decision may hinge on whether contact was made between the drivers.

Red Bull wrote on their social media, with an applause emoji: "Lap 30: Max scares Lewis off the road at Turn 4 and is up to P11."

Here are the results from the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The stewards moved quickly to hit Charles Leclerc with a five-second time penalty for erratic driving in a duel with Mercedes' George Russell.

Leclerc had already been enraged.

He started from pole position but shouted 'listen to me' via team radio as he fumed with Ferrari colleagues.

He told them he would imminently be overtaken and his words came true when Russell came zipping past.