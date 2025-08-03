F1 World Championship points after 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been decreased to nine points following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 284 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 275 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 187 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 172 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 151 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 109 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 64 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 54 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 37 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 27 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 26 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 26 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 22 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 20 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 16 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 14 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 10 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 8 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Lando Norris clinched his fifth F1 victory of the season to cut Piastri's lead down to just nine points ahead of the summer break. Norris opted for a one-stop strategy, which proved to be crucial in getting ahead of Piastri on-track.

Norris resisted Piastri's late-race charge to come out on top in Hungary. Max Verstappen remains third in the standings.

The Dutchman endured a difficult weekend, finishing a lowly ninth in the race. George Russell is just 15 points behind the Dutchman after securing his sixth podium of the year.

Charles Leclerc is fifth in the standings, 42 points ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 11 559 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 260 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 236 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 194 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 70 6 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 52 7 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 51 8 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 45 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 35 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20

McLaren continue to extend their lead at the top of the F1 constructors' championship after another 1-2 finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ferrari remain in second, 24 points clear of Mercedes. Red Bull are on course to finish fourth again this season.

Williams remain in fifth, ahead of Aston Martin. Aston Martin came away from Hungary with two cars in the top seven.