F1 World Championship points after 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri's lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been decreased to nine points following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team6284
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team5275
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2187
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1172
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0151
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0109
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team064
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing054
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber037
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team027
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team026
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team026
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team022
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team020
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing016
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber014
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing010
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team08
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Lando Norris clinched his fifth F1 victory of the season to cut Piastri's lead down to just nine points ahead of the summer break. Norris opted for a one-stop strategy, which proved to be crucial in getting ahead of Piastri on-track.

Norris resisted Piastri's late-race charge to come out on top in Hungary. Max Verstappen remains third in the standings.

The Dutchman endured a difficult weekend, finishing a lowly ninth in the race. George Russell is just 15 points behind the Dutchman after securing his sixth podium of the year.

Charles Leclerc is fifth in the standings, 42 points ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team11559
2Scuderia Ferrari HP0260
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1236
4Oracle Red Bull Racing2194
5Atlassian Williams Racing070
6Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team052
7Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber051
8Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team045
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team035
10BWT Alpine F1 Team020

McLaren continue to extend their lead at the top of the F1 constructors' championship after another 1-2 finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ferrari remain in second, 24 points clear of Mercedes. Red Bull are on course to finish fourth again this season.

Williams remain in fifth, ahead of Aston Martin. Aston Martin came away from Hungary with two cars in the top seven.

