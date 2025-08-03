2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Race Results: Lando Norris beats Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris takes victory at the F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 70 laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +0698s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +21.218s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +42.560s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team '+59.040s 6 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +66.169s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +68.174s 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team '+69.451s 9 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +72.645s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +1 lap 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 lap 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +1 lap 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 lap 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +1 lap 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +1 lap 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 lap 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +1 lap 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap DNF Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 49 laps

Lando Norris gambled on a one-stop strategy and resisted late pressure from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to claim an unlikely win at the Hungaroring.

The Briton made a poor start from third on the grid and dropped as low as fifth on the opening lap, but capitalised on an alternative strategy to move his way back up the order.

Norris came under intense late pressure from Piastri but managed to hold off his title rival to claim his fifth win of the season.

The result sees Norris cut Piastri's points advantage down to nine points heading into F1's three-week summer shutdown.

George Russell pulled off a great overtake on Charles Leclerc to complete the podium in third.

Leclerc, who secured a stunning shock pole position and controlled the early stages from the lead, was left to settle with fourth and was frustrated with Ferrari's strategy.

Leclerc vented his anger on team radio and was later hit with a time penalty which did not affect his result.

Fernando Alonso took a strong fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Lance Stroll.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson was eighth, while Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli completed the top-10 for Red Bull and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton endured a frustrating run to 12th as he failed to score points, with Ferrari's decision to start on hard tyres backfiring as the seven-time world champion lost early ground.

Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were 14th and 15th respectively.

Yuki Tsunoda's forgettable grand prix started from the pitlane and ended in 17th.

The two Alpines, Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly, were last of the finishers.

Haas' Ollie Bearman was the only driver who failed to finish.

Formula 1 now enters a three-week break before returning at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Rebuilding confidence will be the key for Hamilton in the summer.

His 'useless' comments on Saturday in Hungary were among the most alarming of his esteemed F1 career.

He has struggled to extract performance from the SF-25 and was comprehensively outperformed by Leclerc in Hungary.