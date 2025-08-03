2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Race Results: Lando Norris beats Oscar Piastri
Full results from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris takes victory at the F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|70 laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+0698s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+21.218s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+42.560s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|'+59.040s
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+66.169s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+68.174s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|'+69.451s
|9
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+72.645s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 lap
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+1 lap
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 lap
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+1 lap
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+1 lap
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1 lap
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|DNF
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|49 laps
Lando Norris gambled on a one-stop strategy and resisted late pressure from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to claim an unlikely win at the Hungaroring.
The Briton made a poor start from third on the grid and dropped as low as fifth on the opening lap, but capitalised on an alternative strategy to move his way back up the order.
Norris came under intense late pressure from Piastri but managed to hold off his title rival to claim his fifth win of the season.
The result sees Norris cut Piastri's points advantage down to nine points heading into F1's three-week summer shutdown.
George Russell pulled off a great overtake on Charles Leclerc to complete the podium in third.
Leclerc, who secured a stunning shock pole position and controlled the early stages from the lead, was left to settle with fourth and was frustrated with Ferrari's strategy.
Leclerc vented his anger on team radio and was later hit with a time penalty which did not affect his result.
Fernando Alonso took a strong fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Lance Stroll.
Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson was eighth, while Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli completed the top-10 for Red Bull and Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton endured a frustrating run to 12th as he failed to score points, with Ferrari's decision to start on hard tyres backfiring as the seven-time world champion lost early ground.
Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were 14th and 15th respectively.
Yuki Tsunoda's forgettable grand prix started from the pitlane and ended in 17th.
The two Alpines, Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly, were last of the finishers.
Haas' Ollie Bearman was the only driver who failed to finish.
Formula 1 now enters a three-week break before returning at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.
Rebuilding confidence will be the key for Hamilton in the summer.
His 'useless' comments on Saturday in Hungary were among the most alarming of his esteemed F1 career.
He has struggled to extract performance from the SF-25 and was comprehensively outperformed by Leclerc in Hungary.