2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Race Results: Lando Norris beats Oscar Piastri

Full results from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris takes victory at the F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team70 laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+0698s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+21.218s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+42.560s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team'+59.040s
6Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+66.169s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+68.174s
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team'+69.451s
9Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+72.645s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+1 lap
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+1 lap
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 lap
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+1 lap
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+1 lap
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 lap
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+1 lap
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
DNFOliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team49 laps

Lando Norris gambled on a one-stop strategy and resisted late pressure from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to claim an unlikely win at the Hungaroring. 

The Briton made a poor start from third on the grid and dropped as low as fifth on the opening lap, but capitalised on an alternative strategy to move his way back up the order. 

Norris came under intense late pressure from Piastri but managed to hold off his title rival to claim his fifth win of the season. 

The result sees Norris cut Piastri's points advantage down to nine points heading into F1's three-week summer shutdown. 

George Russell pulled off a great overtake on Charles Leclerc to complete the podium in third. 

Leclerc, who secured a stunning shock pole position and controlled the early stages from the lead, was left to settle with fourth and was frustrated with Ferrari's strategy. 

Leclerc vented his anger on team radio and was later hit with a time penalty which did not affect his result.

Fernando Alonso took a strong fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Lance Stroll. 

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson was eighth, while Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli completed the top-10 for Red Bull and Mercedes. 

Lewis Hamilton endured a frustrating run to 12th as he failed to score points, with Ferrari's decision to start on hard tyres backfiring as the seven-time world champion lost early ground. 

Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were 14th and 15th respectively.

Yuki Tsunoda's forgettable grand prix started from the pitlane and ended in 17th.

The two Alpines, Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly, were last of the finishers.

Haas' Ollie Bearman was the only driver who failed to finish.

Formula 1 now enters a three-week break before returning at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Rebuilding confidence will be the key for Hamilton in the summer.

His 'useless' comments on Saturday in Hungary were among the most alarming of his esteemed F1 career.

He has struggled to extract performance from the SF-25 and was comprehensively outperformed by Leclerc in Hungary.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix
27m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Race Results: Lando Norris beats Oscar Piastri
40m ago
Lando Norris celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix
F1
FIA to make Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton call at F1 Hungarian GP LIVE UPDATES!
44m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
"Listen to me!" Charles Leclerc rages at Ferrari on team radio in Hungary
51m ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
FIA scrutinise eye-opening Max Verstappen v Lewis Hamilton incident in Hungary
54m ago
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone shuts down Christian Horner rumour with wry Lewis Hamilton jab
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone, Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Jack Miller’s frank response to losing Suzuka 8 Hours shootout to Johann Zarco
2h ago
Katsuyuki Nakayama, Andrea Locatelli, Jack Miller
BTCC Results
BTCC Croft: Round 17 - Race Results
2h ago
Dan Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK
BTCC Race Report
Rowbottom surges to race two Croft win, Sutton recovers to fifth
2h ago
Dan Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK
RR News
How did Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd fare at the Suzuka 8 Hours?
2h ago
Davey Todd