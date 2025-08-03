Max Verstappen has set the record straight on a much-discussed theory which he claims isn’t true.

Experts inside the F1 paddock insist that Red Bull have routinely designed their cars around his specific demands.

Verstappen’s dominant era which yielded four drivers’ titles in a row came as he tamed cars which required extraordinary reflexes, above even the standard of fellow F1 drivers.

This theory is why so many teammates - including Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson in the past year - have been axed by Red Bull.

But now Max Verstappen is also struggling and only finished ninth in the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Teammate Yuki Tsunoda was alarmingly 17th, while the McLarens recorded another 1-2 finish.

“Designed for me? I don’t think that’s true,” he said about the RB21.

Verstappen will be at the heart of Red Bull talks over how to improve their uncompetitive RB21 during the summer break.

He said: “It’s a fully open discussion between everyone.

"There are always a few ideas that you look into. I can’t go into detail.”

Verstappen said about his drab race in Hungary: “It’s very complicated to explain. This weekend nothing worked.

“In Spa, we had a much more competitive weekend.

“I know we aren’t on the level of McLaren, who are doing a great job this year.

“But this is weird for us. It’s something to investigate.”

He summarised the round: “From my side, it was a difficult weekend and the race was the same. Very low grip, there wasn’t much we could make out of it.”

Sky Sports' Jamie Chadwick commented: "One thing I do like about Max is that he’ll never doubt his own ability.

"He knows it’s the car and he’s not able to get results.

"They need to [go back to] the drawing board. If he’s saying they won’t get a race win all year, that’s a long year for the whole Red Bull team."

Max Verstappen reacts to Lewis Hamilton FIA investigation

Max Verstappen

Verstappen escaped a punishment when the FIA investigated his overtake of Lewis Hamilton.

“I mean, no-one was sure if we touched or not, heading into the corner. We did not touch,” he insisted.

The FIA ruled ‘no further action’ after looking into the incident.

Verstappen will go back to the drawing board at a very different-looking Red Bull.

There is no more Christian Horner at the helm, after he was abruptly sacked.

Laurent Mekies has now lead the team for two grands prix after being promoted from Racing Bulls.

Mekies has less experienced than Horner, but unlike his predecessor does come from an engineering background.

It is hoped that Mekies expertise in this area could aid Red Bull’s biggest problem, their misfiring car.

Verstappen entered Hungary by finally shutting down talk that he could quit Red Bull, despite his lucrative talk, and join Mercedes.

Whispers in the paddock suggest Mercedes might have the engine to envy when the F1 2026 regulations kick in, and this saw them linked to Verstappen.

But he is committed to Red Bull for another year, the first of the new rule-set.