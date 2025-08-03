BTCC Drivers' Championship points after Croft
Updated BTCC Drivers' standings after rounds 16, 17 and 18 from Croft.
Team Vertu's Tom Ingram turned a 10-point deficit into an 8-point championship lead following a win and second place finish at Croft, while Ash Sutton bounced back from a race one puncture to win the final reverse grid race of the day.
NAPA Racing's Dan Rowbottom has moved to third in the standings ahead of his team mate Dan Cammish following his race two victory.
2025 BTCC Drivers' Championship
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|WINS
|POINTS
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|3
|273
|2
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|5
|265
|3
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|3
|195
|4
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|1
|184
|5
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|1
|150
|6
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|0
|150
|7
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|1
|143
|8
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|1
|106
|9
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport
|0
|106
|10
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|0
|103
|11
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|1
|89
|12
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|0
|87
|13
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|0
|84
|14
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|1
|80
|15
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|1
|79
|16
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|0
|66
|17
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|0
|60
|18
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|50
|19
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|45
|20
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|0
|30
|21
|Ronan Pearson
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|29
|22
|Max Hall
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|0
|7
|23
|Stephen Jelley
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|0
|7
|24
|Michael Crees
|Team Vertu
|0
|5
|25
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|4
|26
|Finn Leslie
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|4
|27
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|0
|2
|28
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|0
|0
|29
|Ryan Bensley
|Team Vertu
|0
|0