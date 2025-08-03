BTCC Drivers' Championship points after Croft

Updated BTCC Drivers' standings after rounds 16, 17 and 18 from Croft.

Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
Team Vertu's Tom Ingram turned a 10-point deficit into an 8-point championship lead following a win and second place finish at Croft, while Ash Sutton bounced back from a race one puncture to win the final reverse grid race of the day.

NAPA Racing's Dan Rowbottom has moved to third in the standings ahead of his team mate Dan Cammish following his race two victory.

2025 BTCC Drivers' Championship

POSDRIVERTEAMWINSPOINTS
1Tom IngramTeam Vertu3273
2Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UK5265
3Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UK3195
4Dan CammishNAPA Racing UK1184
5Tom ChiltonTeam Vertu1150
6Adam MorganTeam Vertu0150
7Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport1143
8Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR1106
9Josh CookOne Motorsport0106
10Chris SmileyRestart Racing0103
11Daryl DeLeonWSR189
12Senna ProctorTeam Vertu087
13Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR084
14Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing180
15Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA179
16Daniel LloydRestart Racing066
17Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UK060
18Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA050
19James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA045
20Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport030
21Ronan PearsonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA029
22Max HallROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport07
23Stephen JelleyROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport07
24Michael CreesTeam Vertu05
25Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA04
26Finn LeslieTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA04
27Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing02
28Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock00
29Ryan BensleyTeam Vertu00

