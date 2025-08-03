Max Verstappen
FIA to make Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton call at F1 Hungarian GP LIVE UPDATES!

Follow the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix here with lap-by-lap coverage

An exciting F1 race awaits us after Charles Leclerc clinched his and Ferrari's first pole of the 2025 season.

He starts the race on pole position, just ahead of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. 

Rain continues to lurk around the circuit - but whether it hits - remains to be seen.

Follow all of the action from the race here with the Crash.net live blog.

03 Aug 2025
16:24

Stick with us here, we're still awaiting an FIA decision on the Verstappen v Hamilton incident.

15:53
FIA wait

We are waiting for the stewards to make a decision on Max Verstappen's overtake of Lewis Hamilton.

15:53
Leclerc was angry today!

"Listen to me!" Charles Leclerc rages at Ferrari on team radio in Hungary

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
15:52
Stewards set to make a decision

FIA scrutinise eye-opening Max Verstappen v Lewis Hamilton incident in Hungary

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
15:52
Race results

2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Race Results: Lando Norris beats Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
15:40
Top 10

Norris, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson, Verstappen and Antonelli.

15:39
Norris wins the Hungarian GP

Norris comes out on top at Budapest ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
15:38
Penalty for Leclerc

Five-second time penalty for his defending against Russell into Turn 1. 

15:36
Two laps to go

Piastri gets close again but nearly collects his teammate into Turn 1 by locking up. Norris looks to have this in the bag if he has a clean exit out of the final corner. 

15:35
Three laps to go

Piastri has a look at Norris into Turn 1. He's not close enough to make a move. 

15:33
Four laps to go

Norris no longer has traffic so he can try to pull away. 0.6s between the top two on Lap 67.

15:32
Five laps to go

Norris leads ahead of Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson, Verstappen and Antonelli.

15:31
Hamilton has been lapped

0.6s between Norris and Piastri now.

15:29
Piastri flying

1.2s between Norris and Piastri now.

15:27
Russell into third

Russell overtakes Leclerc into Turn 1 with an aggressive move. He's onto the podium. 

15:26
Lap 61/70

Russell has a look at Leclerc into Turn 1, but the Ferrari driver covers it off. 

15:25
Piastri closes in

Piastri is 2.8s behind Norris in the battle for the win now. 

15:23
Russell right behind Leclerc

0.6s between those two at the end of Lap 59.

15:21
The order on lap 58

Norris is 4.3s ahead of Piastri.

Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson, Verstappen and Antonelli is the current top 10.

15:18
Norris responds

5.5s between the top two. Norris ahead of Piastri. 

15:16
Leclerc is furious

Leclerc is running just 3.4s ahead of Russell in the fight for the podium.

"This is so incredibly frustrating. We lost all competitiveness. You just had to listen to me and I would have found a different way managing these issues. Now it‘s just undriveable. It‘s a miracle if we finish on the podium."

15:15
Piastri flying

There's now 6.2s between the top two. 

15:13
Piastri overtakes Leclerc

Leclerc's pace is really poor currently. He's lost out to Piastri into Turn 1. 

15:11
Hamilton update

He's moved up to 14th on the mediums, overtaking Gasly. 

15:09
The order on Lap 49

Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson and Antonelli. 

