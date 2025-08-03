Stick with us here, we're still awaiting an FIA decision on the Verstappen v Hamilton incident.
FIA to make Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton call at F1 Hungarian GP LIVE UPDATES!
Follow the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix here with lap-by-lap coverage
An exciting F1 race awaits us after Charles Leclerc clinched his and Ferrari's first pole of the 2025 season.
He starts the race on pole position, just ahead of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Rain continues to lurk around the circuit - but whether it hits - remains to be seen.
Follow all of the action from the race here with the Crash.net live blog.
- The 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix kicks off at 2pm BST
We are waiting for the stewards to make a decision on Max Verstappen's overtake of Lewis Hamilton.
Norris, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson, Verstappen and Antonelli.
Norris comes out on top at Budapest ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri.
Five-second time penalty for his defending against Russell into Turn 1.
Piastri gets close again but nearly collects his teammate into Turn 1 by locking up. Norris looks to have this in the bag if he has a clean exit out of the final corner.
Piastri has a look at Norris into Turn 1. He's not close enough to make a move.
Norris no longer has traffic so he can try to pull away. 0.6s between the top two on Lap 67.
Norris leads ahead of Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson, Verstappen and Antonelli.
0.6s between Norris and Piastri now.
1.2s between Norris and Piastri now.
Russell overtakes Leclerc into Turn 1 with an aggressive move. He's onto the podium.
Russell has a look at Leclerc into Turn 1, but the Ferrari driver covers it off.
Piastri is 2.8s behind Norris in the battle for the win now.
0.6s between those two at the end of Lap 59.
Norris is 4.3s ahead of Piastri.
Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson, Verstappen and Antonelli is the current top 10.
5.5s between the top two. Norris ahead of Piastri.
Leclerc is running just 3.4s ahead of Russell in the fight for the podium.
"This is so incredibly frustrating. We lost all competitiveness. You just had to listen to me and I would have found a different way managing these issues. Now it‘s just undriveable. It‘s a miracle if we finish on the podium."
There's now 6.2s between the top two.
Leclerc's pace is really poor currently. He's lost out to Piastri into Turn 1.
He's moved up to 14th on the mediums, overtaking Gasly.
Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Alonso, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson and Antonelli.